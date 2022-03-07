In Kiev hospital, wounded Ukrainian soldiers talk about fighting – News

In front of the bloody stretcher, in a Kiev hospital, the doctor examines the soldier Oleksiy, a young Ukrainian wounded in attacks of the Russian offensive towards the capital of Ukraine.

“Can you feel your left leg?” asks the doctor. “Yes,” replies Oleksiy, who is breathing with the aid of machines. “But I can’t bend my right knee.”

The young man arrived from Bucha, 30 km from the capital, where the Russian army is intensively attacking Ukrainian troops in an attempt to break through the barrier that prevents them from entering Kiev from the northwest front.

The wounded soldier is naked under a thin blue sheet, which the doctor lifts so he can examine him. The right foot is unharmed, unlike the left, wrapped in a thick, bloody bandage.

The doctor presses on the leg, covered by a large tattoo. When it reaches the buttocks, the soldier writhes in pain. “Relax, relax,” says the doctor.

Doctor Oleksandr Shcherbyna, director of the hospital, is concerned about the injury to his left leg. “He will survive, but we have to try to avoid amputation,” he explains.





Located in northern Kiev, the hospital is one of the closest public centers to the Bucha battlefront, and explosions can be heard.

In another hospital room, four soldiers, also wounded in Bucha, receive care.

“We were on a reconnaissance operation and we fell in front of an enemy column that advanced without us seeing it,” explains 29-year-old soldier Motyka.

“We fought and killed soldiers on foot, but they flooded us with mortar fire,” he recalls. Under pressure, the Ukrainian battalion had to opt for withdrawal. “They surrounded us,” explains Motyka.

“Several of our men died, including a commander in my unit, who covered us and sacrificed himself,” he recalls.

Motyka was hit by shrapnel. His colleague Kravshenko, 25, was hit in the shoulder.

So far, the Ukrainian government has not released a balance of casualties among the military, only reporting the deaths of 350 civilians in the war. On Wednesday (2), Russia announced the loss of 498 troops in the offensive.

Young Motyka and Kravshenko have tattoos – skulls and ultranationalist symbols – that show that they are part of the controversial Azov battalion.

This regiment, formed in 2014 by Ukrainian and foreign volunteers to fight alongside the official army against pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, is known for its fierce fighting.

Officially integrated into Ukraine’s government forces since then, Azov’s battalion is accused by NGOs and Western analysts of serious abuses – arbitrary arrests, summary executions and torture – and of having neo-Nazi fighters among its ranks.

A reputation Private Kravshenko denies.

“Don’t be afraid of us, don’t demonize us! We are not racists or Nazis! Azov’s battalion brings together different people, from different countries, and we love our Western allies,” he says.

After recovery, “in a few weeks” at the most, they believe, Motyka and Kravshenko will return to fighting. “Our morale is at the highest level,” declares the first.

In the hallway, Dr. Shcherbyna assures that the hospital can handle the influx of wounded. “With the curfew, we have fewer civilian patients, we just have these urgent cases,” he explains.

And then? The hospital director pauses for a few seconds. “Afterwards, I don’t know what will happen,” he says sadly, as the explosions continue on Bucha’s front.



































