Inflammation medication abuse poses health risks, studies reveal

New studies that expand knowledge about the importance of inflammation in the body’s defensetissue repair, brain function and many other vital processes such as Estadão showed on Saturday, also spark discussion about the risks of drug abuse.

“Overuse of anti-inflammatories can have two negative consequences. In addition to disturbing homeostasis (the maintenance of the physiological balance of the organism)can compromise the defense against infections and even against some types of tumor”, said immunologist Ruslan Medzhitov, professor at Yale University (USA), to the Estadão. In a special issue on the role of inflammation, recently published by the journal sciencehe proposes an expanded view on the subject.

According to Medzhitov, recent studies have shown that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (such as acetylsalicylic acid and ibuprofen) can cause ulcers in the intestine and even reduce the positive effect of physical exercise, if used in high doses and for long periods. Self-medication, a common practice in Brazil, complicates the problem.

In January this year, 26 million boxes of anti-inflammatory drugs were sold in pharmacies across the country. If each consumer had taken home just one box, the amount sold this month would be enough to reach 12% of the Brazilian population. Between 2020 and 2021, sales rose 3%: from 217 million to 224 million boxes.

The survey carried out at the request of the Estadão by the consultancy IQVIA, a company that monitors information from the pharmaceutical sector, only considers the category of anti-inflammatory drugs used to treat the musculoskeletal system, such as pain in the leg, arm, shoulder, hip and spine, among others.

Pains of this kind are well known in the dance world. Júlia Pontes dos Santos, 19, from São Paulo, trained in professional classical ballet, put on her first shoes at the age of two and spent her childhood exercising at the bar and rehearsing choreography for long hours.

She was under 12 years old when she suffered a spinal injury. “She took anti-inflammatories, muscle relaxants and opioids to avoid physical therapy and continue dancing”, says Júlia. “Sometimes she would be stuck in bed for two days. I started using these remedies like water. My mother hid the boxes, but I took them without her knowing.”

Like so many girls who want to go through the difficult selection of the big dance companies, Júlia wanted to be discovered in São Miguel Paulista, east of São Paulo, and shine abroad. More mature, she studies Physical Therapy and continues to practice four hours of dance (classical ballet, heels dance and belly dance) a day, three times a week. Júlia intends to work with physical preparation for dancers. “I didn’t give up my dream, but I opened my head.”

To follow this new path, she is inspired by the example of Tamires Reis, a personal trainer specializing in physical training for dancers. Graduated in Physical Education from the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and a professional dancer, she created an online injury prevention program. She consults for major dance companies and is well versed in the culture of drug misuse.

“Dancers think it’s normal to feel pain and take anti-inflammatories on their own. One indicates the remedies to the other. I lived it myself and made this mistake”, he says. “While they think it’s weakness to show that they’re not well, many teachers insist that long hours of dancing are enough to prepare the body for the execution of the movements”, says Tamires. “Is not true. Dancers need muscle work to prevent injuries, just like soccer players and other athletes,” he adds.

Ana Caetano Faria, president of the Brazilian Society of Immunology, points out that anti-inflammatories are extremely important when used at the right time. In situations where the person cannot cope with an exacerbated infection or inflammation, in an autoimmune or allergic disease. “The person needs that medication, but it has to be done very carefully so as not to inhibit other beneficial substances”, she says.

For immunologist Luiz Vicente Rizzo, director-superintendent of research at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, the abuse of anti-inflammatories harms the homeostatic balance. “They are one of the most consumed classes of drugs in Brazil and in the world, but about 10% of people have adverse reactions”, he says.

He explains that, in most cases, this is because our receptors understand that the drug is an attempt to block a natural process. “Of course, anti-inflammatories are important in cases where, for example, a person has rheumatoid arthritis that needs to be controlled, but they are not over-the-counter drugs, as many do.”