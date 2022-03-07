Is it possible to increase testosterone level with exercise after 40?

Contrary to what many people think, testosterone is not an exclusive hormone for men, but it is present in women as well.

Furthermore, testosterone not only stimulates and maintains sexual desire, but also provides fat burning and muscle strength. However, testosterone levels are not the same between a man in his forties and a man in his thirties, but you don’t have to worry because today we are going to teach you how to how to increase testosterone with exercise physicist.

Does physical exercise increase testosterone?

A physical exercise routine promotes the acceleration of metabolism as a whole, in order to also achieve testosterone production. Therefore, people who have a constant rhythm of physical training have higher levels of the hormone than the others.

In addition, it is essential to maintain the habit of physical exercise after the age of forty to maintain testosterone levels. Otherwise, the tendency is that more of the substance is lost in the body over the years. With this libido decreases and a few extra pounds appear.

That is, the ideal is to always keep the body moving, but there is no type of physical exercise. In fact, it is recommended that you practice high performance training so that the results are visible. For this, the follow-up of a professional in the area is essential, so that the workouts are ideal for your physical type, age and goal.

What exercises are recommended?

The most recommended are cardio training, such as running, since weight training is more effective in increasing testosterone in the human body. In addition, this modality will be able to provide muscle strengthening, weight loss through local fat loss and health in general.

However, it is actually more difficult to get into this routine after the age of forty, after all, there is a lower level of testosterone. But over time, the tendency is for the body to develop more resistance, produce more testosterone and, consequently, generate more health and well-being.