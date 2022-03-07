Israel confirms world’s first aircraft downing using an F-35 fighter

Abhishek Pratap 7 seconds ago

Photo: IDF


The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that they had shot down some Iranian drones headed for the Gaza Strip last year. Two of the aircraft were intercepted by F-35 jets in March 2021, making it the first intercept using F-35 aircraft in the world.

“The interception of the UAVs was carried out before they entered Israeli airspace, in coordination with neighboring countries”, the military said in official publications. The UAVs were detected and tracked throughout the flight by ground control units,” he added.

The IDF said it was the first time in the world that F-35 jets had been used to shoot down a drone.


According to Hebrew-speaking media reports, the drones were carrying firearms, specifically pistols, aimed at terrorist groups in Gaza. Defense Minister Benny Gantz accused Iran last November of launching a Syrian drone into Israeli airspace in 2018 to transport TNT for terrorist agents in the West Bank.

The Times of Israel said the military did not explain why it only now reported the incident.

Last month, Israeli television reported that Israel and its regional allies were developing a joint defense pact to protect against the drone threat. According to Channel 12 news, Israel began working on the deal with other countries after drone and cruise missile attacks in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that were blamed on Iran’s representatives in Yemen and Iraq.

The TV report came after Israeli air defenses failed to shoot down a small drone that entered the country from Lebanon, and the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launch.

It also follows a series of recent drone strikes against US forces in Iraq and targets in the United Arab Emirates, including an attack on Abu Dhabi in January claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels that left three dead.


