‘I’ve already killed Putin 100 times’: Ukrainians in SP lament war and fear the future – 03/07/2022

It is not the first time that Ludmila Szymanskyj, 85, has seen her country torn apart. Although World War II was the scene of most of her childhood, her suffering now, following the Russian offensive into Ukraine, is greater.

“In the other war I didn’t cry because I was a child. In this one I cry. I can’t stand watching television anymore and I can’t stand being without news either. It’s very difficult to see little children removed from the home. Taken to where? What about food? What about water? the crib to sleep in?”, he asks, with flooded eyes, in the living room of his house in Jardim da Saúde, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo.

The plastic artist lived through days of terror in the first years of her life. She was six years old when the front arrived in Slovianski, in 1942, the city where she lived with her family. Luckily, they managed to escape. During the flight, if they did not find shelter in the homes of people determined to stay, they slept in the open.

The first Ukrainian memories are of roads lined with people pulling carts similar to those used by waste pickers. There were few belongings in them, because the owners, overcome by fatigue, left pots, clothes and other objects on the way. Ludmila also hurts the memory of her mother lying on top of her and one of her brothers to protect them from the shrapnel of the bombs.

Ludmila Szymanskyj Image: Fernando Moraes/UOL

When World War II ended, the family was left to live in a refugee camp in the city of Hanover, Germany, which had approximately 5,000 people, mostly Ukrainians. They lived there for three years.

Seeing Europe destroyed, Ludmila’s father took an opportunity and brought his wife and children to São Paulo. Even without speaking Portuguese, finding the Carnival costumes strange and being scared by the firecrackers thrown at June parties, being in Brazil was heaven for the then pre-teen.

Ludmila revisits the past in the house where she has lived for 59 years, whose walls are decorated with paintings painted by her. Her art is also in the pessankas, eggs stamped with drawings written in beeswax, which decorate the coffee table. The typical craftsmanship and the blouse she wears, embroidered with cross-stitch in black and red, used in central Ukraine, show that in the home where she lives alone, the country’s traditions live on.

Father Elton Estefano Wonsik, of Ukrainian descent Image: Fernando Moraes/UOL

The enemy has a name

At the invitation of the report, Father Elton Estefano Wonsik, 33, a great-grandson of Ukrainians, born in Campo Mourão (PR) is also in the room. Journalist Olga Samila, 66, daughter of Ukrainian parents, born in Curitiba, also came, accompanied by her husband, electronic engineer Miguel Atamanczuk, 67.

The mood is one of seriousness and consternation. Ludmila, the journalist and the religious leader express what they have been feeling in recent days. The conversation is the same one that echoes throughout the entire Ukrainian community in Brazil, made up of around 600,000 people — 10,000 live in São Paulo.

When the name of the Russian president is brought up, indignation is general. “Innocent people who owe nothing are dying. Blood is being spilled on the pretext of a person who is in no physical or psychological condition to talk about anything, because he is a person who has a mental disorder, Putin. He wants Ukraine don’t have a life,” says Wonsik, a priest at the Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Parish in Vila Bela, on the east side.

For Olga, the statesman’s motivation for war is clear. “We’ve seen the Putin-Lavrov duo working on all this for years. The hatred that this man feels for the independence of the former Soviet republics is something very serious. Ukraine has always been the icing on the cake, the breadbasket of the world, the most beautiful country. Of the countries of the former Soviet Union, it is the oldest, which has a very rich culture and a millenary history. For the Soviet Union, the loss of this country was a personal affront to Putin.” A relative of Olga’s about 40 years old will soon be called up to war.

Ludmila fidgets on the other sofa and her particular delicacy gives way to revolt. “You know what? I’ve killed him a hundred times. You can write that.”

Journalist Olga Samila Image: Fernando Moraes/UOL

broken ties

Everyone rejects the idea of ​​brotherhood between Ukraine and Russia. “At some point they were brother peoples. Today, they are no longer”, emphasizes Olga. Taking a ride on the subject, Ludmila is categorical. “The Russian people are a bad sheep. The leaders are not satisfied with our independence. They want to have Ukraine under their jurisdiction. We have nothing against them, but we don’t love the Russians very much. All their lives they want to dominate our Earth.” She fears that World War III will start with the “madman” of Putin, as she defines him.

In a milder tone, Wonsik separates the wheat from the chaff. “The problem is the Russian leaders. It always has been. There are also good people there, good people. What we condemn is the form of Russian politics, Russian leaders and rulers. There are differences, but we also have to see the other part. There are people who are even in favor of Ukraine. Yesterday I saw a report that I thought was beautiful, about a Russian soldier who was defending Russia, surrendered and went to the Ukrainian side.” Reflecting on the priest’s speech, Olga observes. “In a war, whatever it is, for whatever reason, there are no winners. There are only losers.”

In the hands of Olga Samila, a mótanka, a traditional rag doll from Ukraine, made from patchwork Image: Fernando Moraes/UOL

Ludmila Szymanskyj’s Pishsankas Image: Fernando Moraes/UOL

Distance that doesn’t separate

The three have been in contact with relatives and friends who live in Ukraine. It is through these sources that they are informed of tragic stories, which escape press coverage. They are heartbroken when they hear reports. Ludmila is in tears again. “This war, for what? Invaded why? To annex a piece of other territory and rebuild the Soviet Union? Here we are crying, asking, praying that it ends soon.”

Wonsik asks for the floor. “It’s a pain in the heart in 2022, in the midst of the pandemic, to see a person like that provoke a war. It’s something unacceptable. We suffer a lot.” He closely followed the beginning of the tensions that preceded the conflict when he lived in Lviv, between 2011 and 2014. There he left friends priests, who like him are desperate at the thought that the Cathedral of Saint Sophia — built more than a thousand years ago in Kiev — and monastic buildings can be bombed.

The patriotism of Ludmila, Elton and Olga grew stronger with the arrival of the war. The lady of the house opens a smile when she says that her people are made up of good citizens, who love their homeland. The journalist says that, even though she is Brazilian, Ukraine is her heartland. She explains the origins of the mótanka, the faceless patchwork doll given as a gift, considered a protective amulet among Ukrainians. The priest says that when he visits his mother, he enjoys listening to prayers and hymns in Ukrainian in the church. “I feel proud to have Ukrainian blood in my veins.”

Amid the bloody attacks, Ukrainians see faith as a beacon in a stormy, dark sea. “Stalin couldn’t kill our religion. As soon as he died, they opened churches, because ours were taken from us to become stables and warehouses. And the people started praying again”, says Ludmila. Elton Estefano sees in the faithful of his parish this same belief in better days.

Lighter than it started, the conversation ends with the trio singing in chorus the greeting used by Ukrainians at the end of dialogues, messages and demonstrations. “Slava Ukraini! Heroiam Slava!” (Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!).