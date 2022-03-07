Killing civilians in Ukraine is a war crime, says US

IRPIN, UKRAINE – MARCH 06: Views from the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, fire occurred in settlements after ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine on March 06, 2022. Following Russia’s large-scale attacks on Ukraine, more than a million people have fled the country, with hundreds of thousands crossing through Lviv on their route to Poland. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The US notes potential war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the country is watching reports of deliberate attacks on civilians

At least 364 civilians killed in Ukraine, says UN

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Sunday that the United States had “very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians” in Ukraine that would be considered war crimes.

“We’ve seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians that would constitute a war crime. We’ve seen very credible reports of the use of certain weapons,” Blinken said in an interview with CNN.

“What we’re doing now is documenting all of that, putting it all together, analyzing it, and ensuring that as the appropriate people, organizations and institutions investigate whether war crimes have been or are being committed, we can support what they’re doing. Now We are reviewing these reports. They are very reliable and we are documenting everything,” the secretary continued.

Last week, US President Joe Biden declared that Russia was intentionally shooting civilians during attacks on Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also accused Russia of using cluster munitions and vacuum bombs (weapons prohibited by international law).

The United Nations (UN) human rights office reported that 364 civilians had been killed and 759 wounded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

On Friday (4), the organization had confirmed 331 deaths and 675 injuries in the country. A day earlier, 249 civilians were killed and 553 wounded.

According to the UN office, the actual number of casualties could be much higher, noting that there were unverified reports of hundreds of civilians killed or injured in the city of Volnovakha.