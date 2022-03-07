know the 3 best ones and how to grow them

Medicinal plants are great to have around, as we never know when they might be used for some discomfort or health problems. In addition, they can be used as a form of disease prevention.

For plant lovers or people who want to have medicinal plants in their gardens, let’s understand which plants we can plant and the advantages of growing them.

Top medicinal plants to plant at home and their health benefits

boldo

Boldo is a medicinal plant, excellent in the preparation of teas to alleviate gastric discomfort, stomach pain and to cleanse the blood and liver of toxins.

To consume this plant, you need to pay attention to the amounts ingested, which should not exceed 2 cups daily. In addition, it is not recommended for pregnant women to consume the drink.

Boldo can be grown on dry land or in pots. It is not a plant resistant to extreme temperature changes and needs a lot of sun.

Chamomile

Super popular among plants with medicinal properties. Great for calming, it has anti-inflammatory and digestive action, decreases gastric pain and colic.

There is no contraindication for its use, and it can be used in the preparation of teas and ingested by people of all ages.

And to carry out its cultivation, just plant small seedlings or seeds in pots or on solid ground. It is worth mentioning that chamomile has a very pleasant smell and the appearance of its flowers make the environment more beautiful.

aloe

Also known as Aloe Vera. Used in cosmetics, it has proven action in the treatment of more beautiful hair and skin. In addition to being used in the treatment of injuries and burns.

Its cultivation is quite easy, just have a piece of a seedling of the plant, and put it in pots with an efficient drainage system, keep the watering care that needs to be weekly. It is a very beautiful looking plant that beautifies the decoration of the house or garden.