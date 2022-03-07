Know which foods cause gas

Jenni Smith 2022-03-07

Do you know which foods cause gas? It is natural for humans to produce intestinal gas, on average, studies show that an adult can expel gas 20 times a day.

Even being classified as natural, gases when they are produced in excess, cause pain and shame for those who have them.


Intestinal gas is formed by what was swallowed and not eructated (release through the mouth of air contained in the esophagus and stomach), produced in part by intestinal fermentation. It is characterized by the release, voluntary or not, usually in the form of popularly called “pum”.

Causes of production:

  • Lactose
  • Fructose
  • Obesity
  • Digestive, orthodontic and facial malformation problems
  • Inappropriate eating habits

How to prevent?

Don’t overdo it when eating foods like beans, cabbage, broccoli, egg, onion, beer, red wine, for example. Avoid eating too fast or talking, chewing gum, drinking carbonated drinks, smoking and drinking through a straw to avoid swallowing air.

Other foods that produce a lot of gas

Broccoli, cauliflower, turnip greens, raw onions, garlic, radishes, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, green peppers, watermelon, avocados, chickpeas, avocados, shellfish and lentils.

