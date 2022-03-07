Learn about the benefits of this practice for your health

You, who are tired of fighting with the scale, want to take action and don’t know where to start, stay here, we’ll show you the way. Today, Sunday, March 6th, you will learn how to get out of sedentary making a morning walk Of Quality.

At first glance, here home lifewe will address a very relevant topic for today: health and well-being. Walking is undoubtedly one of the best options for those who want to start doing physical activity.

Morning walk: learn the benefits of this practice for your health

According to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the percentage of sedentary lifestyle in our country reaches an incredible 47% of the Brazilian population, causing numerous consequences such as overweight, cardiovascular problems and even depression. Check out now the transformation that a simple walk will make in your life.

Walk for your well-being

First of all, to start your journey, it is extremely important to consult a medical professional to analyze your current health situation. That way, you will do your activity risk-free.

Once released, you can start organizing how your food will be, bedtime, in short, what your new routine will be like. Find a company to walk with, as it will make the walk more enjoyable, and remember to start slowly.

The benefits of a morning walk are numerous. By walking for 30 to 40 minutes a day, your body will begin to enjoy more energy, mental clarity and a good mood. In addition to greatly reducing the risk of pathological diseases such as cancer, diabetes and stroke.

Therefore, walking will improve your energy because the body will begin to produce substances that will bring stimuli such as adrenaline. In addition, this substance will help you to have a better disposition and performance in your work, school, as well as homework and much more.

As a result, mental clarity and good mood are also one of the benefits of this activity where our body releases a lot of endorphins. Endorphins are responsible for bringing joy, well-being and quality of life, thus warding off depression considered by many to be the evil of the century.

We have definitely seen how important physical exercise is in our lives. How a simple walk can change the course of your physical, mental and social life. Finally, watch the video from the Saúde na Routina channel with Diego and Dafne and check out 16 tips on walking.

