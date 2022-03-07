Learn to Fight Heartburn and Reflux with These Powerful Foods

Several habits and conditions can trigger heartburn and reflux, which are characterized by a burning sensation in the esophagus and stomach. The use of cigarettes, medicines and even foods, such as fried foods and chocolates, may be responsible for this restlessness.

Therefore, the individual who suffers from these problems needs to review their habits, especially eating habits. Read on and check out some foods to fight heartburn!

Read more: Medicinal teas: check out the power of some teas for your health.

boldo

Both direct consumption of boldo and its tea are effective in fighting heartburn and reflux. This is because this medicinal plant can stimulate digestion and also bile secretion. In this way, various intestinal and stomach problems are fought, especially those involving poor digestion.

Basil

Basil is a powerful natural tranquilizer that fights stress in our body. In addition, consumption of this plant also prevents stomach contractions and spasms, which consequently relieves pain. Therefore, it is always recommended to put basil in the diet of people who suffer from reflux and heartburn.

brown rice

Fibrous foods in general need to be in the meals of those who have reflux or heartburn, after all, fibers help with digestion. So, try replacing white rice with brown rice, which is more fibrous and, consequently, less aggressive. Also, always consume fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, such as papaya, apples and beans.

Cabbage

Kale is a holy remedy for stomach problems, so it’s not just reflux or heartburn. However, but these two causes it also proves to be very effective, especially if consumed raw. However, in the form of juice, many of its benefits are also absorbed.

Chamomile

Similar to boldo, chamomile has a strong effect on intestinal contractions as it relaxes the walls of the stomach. In fact, it is highly recommended to consume chamomile tea during heartburn attacks, but taking it can always prevent discomfort.

Oat

Finally, a fiber rich grain to facilitate the digestion process and prevent intestinal and stomach discomfort. So, include oatmeal in your breakfast, as this is one of the lighter and healthier options to start the day.