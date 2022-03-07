Maduro wants to offer fertilizers to Brazil

CARACAS, MAR 6 (ANSA) – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has announced that he will call Jair Bolsonaro to offer fertilizers to Brazil.

The offer comes after the Russian government recommended that fertilizer manufacturers suspend their exports, which could affect Brazilian agribusiness, the fourth largest consumer of this type of product in the world.

“In secret, we increased production of gold, iron and petrochemicals. Now there is the problem of fertilizers worldwide. I will call Bolsonaro to offer fertilizer and also to Mexico,” said Maduro at the plenary session of the 5th Congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), last Saturday (5).

The Chavista regime is an ally of Russia, which invaded Ukraine at the end of February and became the target of economic sanctions from Western powers.

Concerned about a possible shortage of fertilizers, Bolsonaro has been preaching neutrality in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, despite Brazil having supported UN resolutions against the invasion. (ANSA).







