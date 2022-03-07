Man jumps from boat moments before being ‘run over’ by ship; Look

A man lived a typical action movie scene, in Southampton, England, when he jumped at the right time of a boat that ended up being run over by a ship of more than 200 thousand tons. The breathtaking moment was captured on video today by 18-year-old student Eden East, present on a car ferry across the water.

The freighter Al Zubara was at the beginning of its journey towards Le Havre, in France, leaving the port of Southampton, when it came across a strange object on the way: a boat with a man inside was floating in the main transport channel of the place.

Seeing the monstrous 400-meter-long ship approaching, the man jumped into the water and began to swim frantically, not looking back, as the dinghy was hit by the Al Zubara. One of the fears was that he would be pulled by the boat.

In the video, you can see that there was another small vessel nearby.

“We were just arriving and we saw the huge cargo ship approaching. We could see this little boat there and I thought to myself, ‘He’s got some guts,'” East told the Daily Mail. “When he saw the ship, you could see he started to panic and tried to start the boat’s engine, but he couldn’t, so he jumped. I was scared for him.”

According to the student, the man was accompanied by two other friends, both in boats, and one of them rescued him from the water.

The Port Authority of Southampton said he was subsequently placed on a patrol boat and taken to a hospital. The man’s identity has not been revealed.