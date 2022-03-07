Meteor that exploded in Russia in 2013 may have helped create the Moon – 03/06/2022

In 2013, the Chelyabinsk meteor exploded in the Russian sky so violently that about 1,500 people sought medical attention, mainly because of the shattered glass. At the time, a series of videos of the asteroid’s impact on the atmosphere went viral on social media, and scientists explained that only a fraction of the thousands of pieces of the meteor had been found.

But the explosion that generated so much backlash may not have been this meteor’s first visit to Earth.

According to the researchers, a rock the size of Mars would have collided with Earth during the formation of the solar system, 4.5 billion years ago, and released a fragment. This ejecta came together and formed the Moon as we know it. This is what a study published in the scientific journal Nature, one of the most prestigious in the world, reveals.

A study led by researchers at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom used a new method of analyzing minerals to establish dates linked to the collisions of space rocks during the formation of the Solar System.

They found that the Chelyabinsk meteorite had suffered two impacts, one about 4.5 billion years ago and the other about 50 million years ago.

It is known that when forming zircon (zirconium ore) rejects lead but incorporates uranium. This means that any lead found in zircon is related to the radioactive decay of uranium. Because scientists know how long uranium takes to decay, they can calculate the age of zircon from the lead component.

This should help trace the history of planets, like Earth, from the beginning, which is a challenge for scientists. Meteorites act as a time capsule for scientists to go back to the origins of the Solar System, because they have undergone virtually no change as they floated through space. So, by analyzing minerals found in meteorites that have fallen to Earth — such as Chelyabinsk — scientists can understand these ancient collisions.

In the new study, the experts found, for example, that an earlier impact blasted the larger meteor into small pieces and subjected them to high temperatures. The later impact had less pressure and was at a lower temperature, which led to the conclusion that it occurred at least 50 million years ago.

This second impact would have separated the Chelyabinsk meteorite from the larger body and sent it on a collision course to Earth.

“Ages are often controversial. Our work shows that we need to draw on multiple lines of evidence to be more certain about impact stories — almost like investigating an ancient crime scene,” said geoscientist Craig Walton of the University of Cambridge. “The fact that all these asteroids are experiencing intense melting at this time may indicate the reorganization of the solar system, resulting from Earth-Moon formation or perhaps the orbital movements of giant planets.”

Now, researchers must revisit the moment of the Moon’s formation to try to shed more light on this theory.