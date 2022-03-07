Mutirão no SUS assists patients who were waiting for bariatric surgery; performance of surgeries of this type fell 82% in the pandemic | Fantastic

One of the consequences of two years of pandemic is the delay in carrying out elective procedures, such as bariatric surgeries. From 2020 onwards, the number of operations of this type performed by the SUS fell by 82% — whereas the surgeries performed by health plans had almost no fall. The Ministry of Health says that Covid-19 has compromised the functioning of several public services.

This week, four Brazilian states held a joint effort to highlight the importance of fighting obesity problems — which greatly affect health.

“There is a scientific study that shows that Brazil was the country that gained the most weight in this pandemic. We are facing a disease that is a risk factor for countless other diseases”, says Fábio Viegas, president of the Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery.

Bariatric surgery is an option for those who have exceeded the recommended BMI, the body mass index. Indicated, according to Viegas, for “patients who have a BMI above 40 or those who have a BMI above 35 and who have associated disease”.

“Starting in 2017, the Federal Council of Medicine approved metabolic surgery, which is bariatric surgery applied to patients who have a BMI above 30. Diabetics can operate,” he explains.

Gabriel Honório was one of the people assisted in the task force. At 25, he is already hypertensive and pre-diabetic.

“When my daughter was born, I was 140 kilos. I realized that to lift the girl, there was no air… You step on the brakes and say: ‘I need to review some things, otherwise I won’t be able to see her grow’, says the salesperson.

Zózimo, 37, also went through the bariatric surgery in the task force. He came to weigh 145 kilograms.

“I was starting to have a lot of other associated problems. Having trouble sleeping, and unable to walk a reasonable distance.”

Gabriel and Zózimo still have a long way to go, but they have already discovered a lot even before the surgery, when they were being followed up by several professionals.

“I will put the fork on the table and chew 30 times before swallowing. It makes a difference, you eat half a plate and you’re satisfied”, says Gabriel, who has many plans. “I’m going to the beach and take a picture without a shirt on. I’m going to sit on toys that didn’t fit, sit on a plastic chair”.

How is bariatric surgery performed?

In surgery, a “stapler” is used to decrease the size of the patient’s stomach. Surgeon Vicente Berti summarizes the procedure:

“It’s like a big sewing machine. Decreases the size of the stomach so that you eat less and can lose weight. To trick the brain.”

All of this is done using videolaparoscopy. In this way, to reach the stomach doctors make half-centimeter cuts. When the surgery is not done like this, the patient’s abdomen needs to be opened.

“Which sucks. The recovery time is longer and the patient has a much higher complication rate, which ends up increasing, putting more burden on the SUS”, says Fábio Viegas, “Laparoscopy is an advance. But, unfortunately, in the SUS it is not applied to everyone”.

Only 7% of SUS surgeries are performed by laparoscopy, while in health plans all are performed by this method. The Ministry of Health says that municipal and state secretariats have the autonomy to decide which procedure to use.

To do everything by videolaparoscopy in the task force, businessmen donated materials to hospitals.