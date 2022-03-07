NATO ‘gave approval’ to send jets to Ukraine, says US Secretary of State

Representative of the government of Joe Biden claimed that the group and the European Union started to work together to increase sanctions against Russia.

US Secretary of State believes war could last 'a little longer'



The Secretary of State for U.SAnthony Blinken, revealed to journalists this Sunday that the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) gave a ‘green light’ and went on to work with the scenario of sending jets to the Ukrainian government. According to the politician, the White House and the group are in talks with “Polish colleagues to see how we can help with their needs, if they really choose to send these jets to the Ukrainians. We are in discussions right now about that,” he claimed.

The American argued that the speech about the beginning of a probable nuclear war, carried out by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, shows that economic sanctions “are already having an effect”. The secretary also stressed that he believes that “we have to be ready for this to happen.” [a guerra] may continue for some time”, but pointed out that “winning a battle is not winning a war. Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians. And what we’ve learned in recent weeks is that they will fight to the end for their country — even if it takes a week, if it takes a month, if it takes a year.”