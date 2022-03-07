Netflix suspends operations in Russia after clashes with Putin

Netflix today announced the complete suspension of its services on Russian territory, amid the invasion of the country’s forces in Ukraine.

On Thursday (3), the streaming platform had already stopped production on at least four Russian original films and series that were supposed to be released on the platform in the coming months. The company tracks brands such as Apple, TikTok, Nike, Boeing, Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, which also stopped operating in the region after the attack began.

The streaming giant had also previously refused to comply with a Kremlin order to show state-owned TVs in its catalog.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a Netflix spokesperson confirmed in a statement to US magazine Variety.

The platform has more than 1 million subscribers in the country. No new subscriptions will be accepted, but the company’s statement did not make it clear whether existing accounts will be impacted and to what degree, according to Bloomberg.

In addition to the companies that chose to suspend operations in Russia, others also suffered sanctions from the Russian government itself, such as Grupo Meta, the parent company of Facebook, which says it suffers from operating restrictions in the country after its platform refused to interrupt its activities. information checking.