New way of reacting to messages is tested by WhatsApp

The improvements in Whatsapp have been constant, with the intention of providing a good user experience and is among the three most downloaded apps in the world. In Brazil, it’s certainly the favorite of those who need to exchange instant messages and people already ask each other’s number thinking about sending an instant message. The ability to send fun stickers, make calls and create a business account continues to attract more users.

Recognized as an effective and increasingly secure means of communication, given that encryption and verification measures are frequently updated, usability is the focus of META, the company responsible for the server.

And thinking about the groups and the large amount of shared content, the more practicality the better. Therefore, adaptations are happening faster and faster. One of them, praised by the public, was the possibility of speeding up the audio.

And what are you planning for the next update?

Images of a beta version of WhatsApp were published on the internet in which different effects were tested. It didn’t take long for them to realize what was being tested, a mechanism already used on Facebook and Instagram. The observations are happening from the Android system and are related to the reactions in the messages, when you press and you can directly react with an emoji.

There is no forecast of when the update will be available, but the novelty seeks to facilitate interactivity and the possibility of expressing oneself through texts. In groups, this helps direct the reaction to the right message, avoiding interpretations out of context.

Of all the most recent transformations, this functionality is not a challenge, as the responsible team already has experience in the same programming.

