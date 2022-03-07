Northeast is drying up with climate change, warns IPCC report – 07/03/2022

In the midst of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) released its new report warning of “irreversible” impacts if humanity does not stop global warming. In this context, scientists list problems that already affect the environment and point to the Northeast as one of the three regions of the planet that are in a process of drying up of rivers.

The document draws a global map of the trend of the average annual flow of rivers made by 7,250 observatories between 1971 and 2010. “Some regions are drying up”, says the document, placing in the scenario, in addition to the Northeast of Brazil, the south of Australia and the Mediterranean region.

For the researchers, this is “mainly due to large-scale changes in precipitation, a factor that influences evapotranspiration; and changes in the time of snow and thaw accumulation due to increased temperatures.”

The IPCC does not stop there. It says the changes in these regions will be more severe if the temperature continues to rise in the coming years. “Any climate change-induced changes in flow regimes and river connectivity are expected to alter species composition, in addition to having social impacts,” the document says.

The increase in the frequency and intensity of droughts can cause perennial rivers to become intermittent; and intermittent rivers disappear, threatening freshwater fish in habitats already characterized by heat and drought.

IPCC report

Map published in the IPCC report placing the Northeast as an area that is drying Image: IPCC / Reproduction

drought and heat

The semi-arid region (in the Northeast and North of Minas Gerais) is a biome that has already felt the force of so-called extreme events. Between 2012 and 2017, the region experienced the worst drought in history. This has generated environmental consequences, such as the death of animals, migrations and problems for crops and vegetation.

The situation continues to worsen, according to scholars interviewed by the column.

“Last year we experienced temperatures of up to 41°C on average, while in previous years 1.5°C lower. The year 2021 was very severe for the semiarid region”, says professor and researcher Emerson Carlos Soares, from campus of Agricultural Sciences of Ufal (Federal University of Alagoas), citing deforestation as one of the problems that impacts the temperature in the region.

“We are replacing the rich vegetation of the caatinga, which generates greater eroded areas — which is also linked to the issue of reduced rainfall. Consequently, the pasture is invading and the areas are getting fragile soil. And without rain, the difficulty is for planting and for the region’s economy”, he explains.

Costa is the coordinator of an annual project called the scientific expedition of the Lower São Francisco (a region of the river that divides Sergipe and Alagoas). He says that the basin of the largest 100% Brazilian river went through a period of seven years of little rain, which reduced the flow and caused impacts.

In addition, we are also experiencing an increase in aridity here, which causes an increase in desert areas, with increasingly poor soil. We had a loss, according to scientific articles, in the order of 30% of vegetation in recent years in the semiarid region.

Emerson Soares, Ufal

May 23, 2014 – A man walks along the high dry bed of the São Francisco River, in Pau Preto (MG) Image: Lunae Parracho/Reuters

According to the meteorologist and coordinator of the Lapis (Satellite Image Processing Laboratory) at Ufal, Humberto Barbosa, the new IPCC report reinforces a concern already expressed in the first part of the analysis carried out by the group of scientists, published in August 2021.

“This second part offers a difficult choice: does humanity accept this status quo disaster and the uncertain and unpleasant future it is leading to, or take the reins and choose a better future”, he says.

Barbosa has a 2016 study cited in the chapter that talks about the Northeast in the new IPCC report. The text, published in the Jornal de Ambientes Áridos, already raised concerns about the lack of rain in the region.

According to him, the key issue for the coming years is the warming of the oceans, which will have a direct impact on the region. “The Atlantic Ocean is the one that has warmed the most in recent decades, since the 1960s and 1970s. This will have an impact on the distribution of rainfall in the region, affecting the entire hydrological cycle. In other words, droughts in the semi-arid region will be increasingly frequent and intense due to these characteristics”, he says.

As for the coastal region of the Northeast, this can bring more intense rains. It’s a bit paradoxical, but it’s exactly what we’ve seen and that will intensify in the coming years. The distribution of rainfall will not be linear, and may have areas with intense droughts and in the same state have regions with floods.

Humberto Barbosa, Lapis

Changes are already evident, says expert

The problems are already felt by those who live in the semiarid region. “This change is already very evident, and the families realize that there is a change in the rain system: they are scarcer and poorly distributed, both in time and in space. Right now it was supposed to be raining, but it rains little and the temperature is very high”, says Paulo Pedro de Carvalho, from the Pernambuco NGO Caatinga.

According to him, this process over the years has generated soil degradation, including native species that cannot withstand warming. “In many places, it is no longer worth investing in the soil for agriculture, because it no longer produces food — neither pasture nor for animals. Even in this great drought, even traditional caatinga trees — which we have never seen die — died due to lack of humidity and high temperature”, he adds.

May 15, 2012 – Population of the village of Espinheiro, in Tacaratu (PE), suffers from dry mud Image: Beto Macário/UOL

Study indicates areas of restoration

Professor Carlos Roberto Fonseca, from the Department of Ecology at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), is co-author of a study published on Thursday entitled “Restoration priorities for dry forests in the Caatinga: landscape resilience, connectivity and value of biodiversity”.

In the document, he states that 9% of the Caatinga basins are considered high priority for restoration and need government action to make this happen.

“Today we know that more than half of the Caatinga has already been deforested. What remains is distributed in about 42,000 isolated forest fragments that are in an advanced state of disturbance by hunting, logging, excess of cattle or inadequate use of fire,” he says.

In addition, reports Fonseca, climate change is starting to put pressure on species, which are now at risk of extinction.

They are threatened in the caatinga:

31 species of mammals,

22 frogs,

30 reptiles,

65 birds,

350 species of plants*

*Listed in the Red Book of Endangered Flora in Brazil.

“In addition, all these changes have caused a decrease in people’s water and food security”, he adds.

Serra da Capivara National Park (PI) Image: DanielDeGranville/ AcervoFundaçãoBoticario

Faced with this worrying scenario, last year the world entered the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration (United Nations). “This is a worldwide effort to prevent the loss of biodiversity, global climate change and promote social justice”, says Fonseca.

He mentions that, with the action, it is already possible to see international resources being made available for restoration. “Even in Brazil we have seen the emergence of resources for this purpose. The problem is that, if we do not determine priorities, these resources can be spent without reaching any goal”, he says.

If well used, he says, resources applied to restoration can yield excellent results.