Nuclear Hazard, Lessons from “Under the Mist of War” and obvious moral pornography – 07/03/2022

The world came very close to nuclear confrontation in 1962. It was the most dramatic and dangerous moment of the Cold War. Want to know? I think we are in more danger today, in 2022, than we were 60 years ago. And I will tell you why.

In 1961, the ill-fated Bay of Pigs invasion had taken place. Counterrevolutionary forces and mercenaries, financed and organized by the US, tried to enter Cuba to overthrow the government that had come to power with the 1959 revolution. Fidel Castro had convinced Krushev, the then Soviet leader, that the island needed a very strong deterrent. convincing to keep Americans at bay. And ballistic missiles, which could be loaded with atomic warheads, began to be installed in Cuba.

Spy plane photographed the missile installation plant. Washington ordered a military blockade against Cuba, prevented new parts from arriving and demanded that those already installed be dismantled. A direct dialogue was established between Kennedy and Khrushchev. For public consumption, the Soviet leader gave up the missiles—against Fidel’s wishes, it should be noted—and the Americans pledged not to sponsor further aggressions against Cuba. Secretly, more than that was done: the Americans withdrew from Turkey and Italy the missiles that were aimed at Moscow. And there was no nuclear war.

Behind the scenes in this negotiation are told in detail in the film “Under the Fog of War”, 2003, directed by Errol Morris. It brings the impressive testimony of Robert McNamara (1916-2009), who was US Secretary of Defense between 1961 and 1968 — in the governments of John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. He witnessed the near-nuclear hecatomb and watched the war against Vietnam escalate, helping to promote it, which he would later consider a “terrible mistake”.

The film is preceded by the book he had published in 1995: “In Retrospect – The Tragedy and Lessons of Vietnam”, which exposes 11 lessons learned from the defeat in Vietnam. In the documentary, he exposes 11 other lessons that go beyond that conflict. The press in Brazil and in the world should recover books and films to guide their work.

WHY DANGER IS GREATER

In 1962, the missile crisis did not take place in the midst of a war. The number of actors who could slip up was very small. Still, it almost went wrong!

NATO, then, was limited to the alliance between the United States and the countries of capitalist Europe that sought to establish limits to the expansion of the Soviet Union, which had the communists of the East of the Continent under its sphere of influence, leading the Warsaw Pact, to which belonged to Hungary, Romania, East Germany, Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia and Poland.

Unified, Germany now belongs to NATO, as well as the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which separated. The other mentioned socialist republics had the same fate, in addition to three that belonged to the USSR: Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. With the dissolution of Yugoslavia, Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro also joined.

The Warsaw Pact, of course, dissolved with the Soviet collapse, but NATO doubled in size in terms of membership and reached the Russian border. The current crisis is born when Ukraine’s pro-Moscow government is overthrown and the country’s political establishment becomes openly anti-Russian.

The invasion of a sovereign country is unacceptable – and therefore, there is no way to condescend to the aggression promoted by Vladimir Putin. While Russia has security issues that are legitimate — and of course it does; just look at the map — the reaction is stupidly disproportionate.

The theater of operations in the region is very delicate. Zelensky, the comedian from Ukraine raised to the status of statesman, asks NATO to determine the no-fly zone, which would amount to a declaration of war because this would necessarily pit the forces of the military alliance against the Russians. There are four alliance countries that border Ukraine: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. Estonia is on the border with Russia itself, as is Latvia, which is, in turn, a neighbor of Belarus (loyal to Putin), which also shares the fence with the Poles.

The chance of a silly event turning into a gigantic tragedy exists. History is full of examples.

What would be ideal? That Putin decided to return homea, pay war reparations and be deposed by a strong democratic movement in his country. But none of that will happen. If not, it is necessary to know how many deaths the lack of an agreement can support, with the risk, which rises every day, of nuclear escalation.

THE LESSONS FROM THE FILM

Some of the 11 lessons expressed by McNamara in the film should deserve reflection from contemporaries. It is likely that Putin does not have much sympathy for them. The question is whether the president of Russia will be the one to dictate, even through the path of disaster in which his country is sinking, the choices of the United States, Europe and those who oppose the war. I remember the most important ones:

– It is necessary to have empathy with the enemy; dehumanizing it is a good road to disaster;

– pure rationality will not save humanity; wars are also irrational and can appeal to pretexts that make no sense. He recalls that three rational men — Kennedy, Krushev and Fidel — came close to destroying the world as we know it. And he warns that the risk persists;

– proportionality should be a rule in war. It is not. The one in Vietnam killed 58,000 Americans and three million Vietnamese. He recalls what the US did to Japan even before Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Firebombs destroyed half of Tokyo, 99% of Toyama, 40% of Nagoya, 35% of Osaka, 55% of Kobe. These were indiscriminate attacks. More than a million Japanese died. He quotes General Curtis LeMay of the US Air Force, who commanded the massacres between 1944 and 1945: “if the US had lost, it would have been tried for war crimes”;

– often what you believe and even what you see are wrong – or mislead. Or in his expression: “We see what we want to believe”. And he cites the case of the “Gulf of Tonkin Incident” (research about it). What was an unimportant event led to the US officially entering the Vietnam War. The rest is known;

– be ready to change your mind: he notes that the US is the greatest war machine in the world and must be prepared to reexamine its views if it cannot persuade other nations to follow;

– in a somewhat pessimistic tone, he says that it is impossible to change human nature, which is why the truths covered by the fog of war are only realized much later.

LESSONS FROM THE BOOK ABOUT VIETNAM

In the book, his lessons refer to Vietnam itself. Affirms, among other things (follows in first person).

– “We misjudged the intentions of our enemies, overestimating the risks to the US, and we continue to do so”;

– “we saw Vietnam through our own eyes only”;

– “our misjudgments of friend and foe reflected our profound ignorance of the history, culture and politics of the people of the region, the personalities and habits of their leaders’;

– “We do not recognize that neither our people nor our leaders are omniscient. Our judgment of what is in the interests of another people or country must be debated in international forums. We do not have the God-given right to shape every nation in our image or as we choose”;

– “we do not recognize that in international affairs, as in other aspects of life, there may be problems for which there are no immediate solutions… Sometimes we may have to live with an imperfect and disordered world”.

RESUME AND COMPLETE

The US and McNamara made brutal mistakes in those days. They saw only what they wanted to believe.

Yes, Ukraine is the victim, and Putin is the aggressor. The question is what will be made of these two truths. Threatening the world with nuclear war seems to be the wrong answer: for the invaded country, for the invading country and for those who did not get involved in that conflict.

PS: Sectors of the Brazilian press are covering with obvious sympathy and foreigners going to fight in Ukraine; the wide distribution of weapons in that country; Zelensky’s call for the civilian population to fight war forces with Molotov cocktails and his absurd defense of the no-fly zone… Well, this is all an explicit spectacle of moral pornography and stupidity.

A little more, and these monsters will be repeating Bolsonaro: “Our freedom is more important than our life”.

In this case, the life of Ukrainians, of course!