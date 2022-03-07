Number of countries at war has doubled in a decade, says World Bank

Ukraine has joined the list of countries suffering from conflict, human tragedies and economic devastation, the president of the World Bank (WB) lamented on Monday, noting that the number of countries at war has doubled in the last decade.

David Malpass described the situation in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion 12 days ago as “horror” and insisted that this and other armed conflicts undermine efforts to end poverty around the world.

“We estimate that 23 countries, with a combined population of 850 million people, are currently facing medium to high intensity conflict,” he said at the Forum on Fragility, an event that takes place every two years and this time dedicated “to development and to peace in uncertain times.”

The number of countries at war has doubled in the last ten years and “this has caused massive flows of refugees”, he added.

Since the last Forum held in 2020, “fragility, deaths linked to conflict and social unrest have increased dramatically”, he said, insisting that armed conflicts affect all income groups, but above all the poor.

These wars are especially dramatic because they add to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this context, the World Bank “greatly increased its assistance to countries affected by fragility and conflict, from US$3.9 billion in fiscal 2016 to US$15.8 billion in fiscal 2021,” Malpass said.

“In the last four years we have almost doubled our presence in fragile locations” to more than 1,200 employees, he underlined.

In 12 days of war, hundreds of civilians were killed and thousands were injured in Ukraine. More than 1.7 million people have fled the fighting to take refuge in other European countries, more than half of them in Poland, according to the latest UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) count, published on Monday.

In this context, the Red Cross warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will create “massive” displacement and needs in the country and neighboring nations.

“The conflict in Ukraine is becoming the most important humanitarian emergency in Europe in the coming years,” Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told a news conference in Geneva.

“Displacements and needs are enormous and will increase both in Ukraine and abroad”, he emphasized.

Millions of people who stayed in Ukraine “need clean water and food”, highlighted Rocca, who praised the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which has doubled its effects since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, recruiting 3,000 volunteers.

