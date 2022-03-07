Photo shows ‘barricade of books’ in Kiev window | Ukraine and Russia

A photo of an apartment window completely closed by books in Kiev went viral on Twitter and Instagram. The image was originally posted by user Lev Schevchenko, who says he saw the scene in his neighborhood of Voskresenka, a residential area northeast of the center of the Ukrainian capital.
It was not specified who resides in the apartment.
The fear of gunfire and bomb fragments entering homes has led residents of Ukrainian cities to block their windows as much as possible.
The American magazine “The New Yorker” published an account of a family that also lives in an eastern suburb of Kiev and also uses books to cover up windows. Journalist and cultural activist Lena Samoilenko lives with her husband, two children and their parents and told the following:
“The children’s room has a good sturdy inner wall and their bed is right next to it. We think they will sleep there. So in that room, we put books in the windows, to fill the entire opening. Fortunately, we have many books, including those that we have published. This is in case there is artillery fire. The books prevent the fragments from entering and also muffle the noise. People recommend using sandbags to block windows, but we don’t have sandbags.”