Photo shows ‘barricade of books’ in Kiev window | Ukraine and Russia

“The children’s room has a good sturdy inner wall and their bed is right next to it. We think they will sleep there. So in that room, we put books in the windows, to fill the entire opening. Fortunately, we have many books, including those that we have published. This is in case there is artillery fire. The books prevent the fragments from entering and also muffle the noise. People recommend using sandbags to block windows, but we don’t have sandbags.”