Photos show Macron distressed after talks on Ukraine; see – News









For more than a month, French President Emmanuel Macron has been trying to broker a solution that results in a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. However, even in the midst of a bilateral meeting organized by him, troops from Russia invaded Ukrainian territory on the orders of the chief executive, Vladimir Putin. Images captured by the French president’s official photographer Soazig de la Moissonnière reveal Macron’s concern about the conflict.

Check out some of the records released by the photographer:











Tensions have increased in recent weeks with the distancing of dialogue between the two nations and with failures around a ceasefire request and the opening of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians who are in war zones. In the images taken by the photographer, the French president expresses concern and distress.

The images were taken in Macron’s office. He appears in several situations: crestfallen, leaning on the chair, pensive and often with an incredulous face.











Macron even said that the negotiations are like “hitting your head against a wall”. This Monday (7), in an interview with TF1, Macron said that Putin acts with cynicism when proposing the withdrawal of Ukrainians to territories of Russia and Belarus. “It is not this hypocritical speech that consists of saying that we are going to protect people to take them to Russia. All this is not serious, it is cynicism, moral and political, which is unbearable for me,” he said.









