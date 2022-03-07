PlayStation acquires popular Konami franchise [rumor]

PlayStation would have acquired one of the biggest franchises ever released by Konami. Rumors reveal a secret conversation between the companies in the deal and suggest more news for the coming weeks.

The news was shared by the user “Video Game Leaks” in a series of tweets. As written by the account owner, an “extremely popular” Konami franchise has been secretly acquired by Sony, expected to be announced soon.

PlayStation have privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP, it is rumored to be the game I referred to in my earlier leak. more info next week — Video Game Leaks (@VGnewsinsider) March 6, 2022

PlayStation privately acquired the rights to an extremely popular IP from Konami, rumored to be the game I mentioned in my previous leak. More information next week.

Unfortunately, due to copyright issues faced by the user, the post with the name of the game was removed from the social network. However, rumors report that the game is about “70% complete” and will be released between the end of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Due to issues involving a series of suggestions in recent years, Metal Gear and Silent Hill leave ahead as likely names to return. Among them, Konami’s horror title gains a certain prominence, as the target of previous conversations about a possible PS5 exclusivity and even being linked with Abandoned.

For now, nothing has been confirmed by the Japanese companies. Therefore, all information must be treated as rumors.

PlayStation event this week?

Speaking of rumors, PlayStation would be preparing a PS Showcase or State of Play for this week. Sony’s supposed event would show more news from the company for 2022, as its latest major release, Gran Turismo 7, has already hit the market — who knows, it might even reveal the possible purchase of Konami’s IP, right? Know more!