PlayStation bought one of Konami’s biggest series • Eurogamer.com

Konami may not show interest in some of its main series, but that doesn’t mean it will leave them idle forever, or that it has to hand them over to other companies.

According to unofficial information, thanks GamingBolt, that’s precisely what Konami did with one of their most popular properties, sold it so other companies can do something with it.

The buyer, advance unofficial sources, is PlayStation, which may reveal this possible surprise this month and whose new title could even arrive as one of the great titles of the end of 2022.

At the moment, nothing official has been advanced and unofficial information is emerging that seems to run counter to each other. Several rumors indicate that Sony will even announce the return of a beloved series, but while some say it is an internal series, others say it was bought from another publisher, Konami.

In addition, a third rumor states that PlayStation will soon introduce a new State of Play, which has been delayed due to the war in Ukraine. This forced Sony to postpone the presentation and wait for a better time, but it could move forward in the coming weeks. Several sources have told GameReactor that the studios are ready to present news and are just waiting for the green light from Sony.