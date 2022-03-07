PlayStation may be preparing event for this week

The last major PlayStation release was Gran Turismo 7, so that means the Japanese giant must be moving around behind the scenes to reveal more details about upcoming releases. According to recent rumors, an event could occur in the next few days.

The information is from a Game Reactor report. According to journalist Eirik Hyldbakk, who says he has heard from several reliable sources within Sony, the presentation would take place this week, but this is still uncertain due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Four of my sources, usually very reliable at Sony, and one from outside the company, told me last month that a new PlayStation Showcase or State of Play was planned for this week. One of the reasons I haven’t shared this with you before is that developers, some even at PS Studios, have asked for the show to be postponed because they don’t want to take the spotlight off the horrible things that are happening right now. [guerra entre Rússia e Ucrânia]. This has supposedly led to talk of a week or two delay, but at least it looks like we’ll be getting some very exciting announcements from PlayStation and its partners before the end of March.

In late February, Tom Henderson, well-connected insider and trusted industry source, also reported that PlayStation would be preparing a showcase for March.

The next big releases will be GhostWire Tokyo, scheduled for March 22and Forspoken, which arrives at May 24th. God of War Ragnarok remains without a date at the moment, but the Japanese giant has already reaffirmed its debut for 2022.

It’s worth pointing out: Hyldbakk’s information is rumor and should be treated as such. Nothing has been officially confirmed so far..

PlayStation could reveal Spartacus at the next event

According to journalist Jason Schreier, Sony would be preparing a response to Game Pass with a service called “Spartacus”, which would feature a catalog of retro games from the house. Jeff Grubb, another reporter, reported that the feature could be revealed very soon — who knows at the next event? Know more!