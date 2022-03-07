Problems You May Have If You Eat Less Good Fats Than You Need – 07/03/2022

Many have the impression that all types of fat are bad and avoid eating fats that we consider “good”, because they think they will be stored directly in the belly. However, we need to ingest good fats, in a moderate way, as they are important for various physiological processes and also for a balanced diet, since our body needs fats to absorb certain vitamins.

Fat is a generic term used to refer to a class of nutrients, lipids. The fats present in foods are found mainly in the form of triglycerides, which are composed of fatty acid and glycerol molecules. Fatty acids can be classified as saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated and trans. And not all fats have negative effects on our health.

The basic functions of fat in our body are already well known, such as providing calories (1 gram of fat has 9 kcal; while 1 gram of protein or carbohydrate has 4 kcal) and being stored as energy storage. However, the different types of fatty acids exert different effects.

Saturated fat intake is related to an increase in LDL-c cholesterol, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. It is a fat found mainly in foods of animal origin, such as meat, eggs, dairy products, butter, milk and derivatives. Research suggests that replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. trans fatty acid Your body does not need trans fats. Excess trans fat consumption is related to increased total cholesterol, insulin resistance, increased inflammatory process and cardiovascular disease. The processed foods are trans fat sources in general. To find out if a food contains trans fats, you can read the ingredient list on the package. If partially hydrogenated oil is listed as an ingredient, it is best to avoid the product. Eating too much of this type of fat can increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

It’s a good fat. Consumption of monounsaturated fatty acids is related to lowering LDL cholesterol, improving insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of diabetes and controlling blood pressure; reducing risk of heart disease and stroke. Replacing saturated fatty acids in the diet with monounsaturated fatty acids, making up 15% of the calories ingested in the day, can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Food sources of monounsaturated fat include olive oil and avocado. Polyunsaturated fatty acid Your body cannot produce polyunsaturated fats, which are also good, which is why you need to get them from food. These fats are also known as “essential fats”. Polyunsaturated fats can be categorized into two broad groups: omega 3 and omega 6. Food sources of omega 3 include fish, chia seeds and flaxseeds. Food sources of omega 6 include most vegetable oils and oilseeds in general, such as walnuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, almonds, hazelnuts, etc. Replacing dietary saturated fatty acids with polyunsaturated fatty acids is recommended to optimize the reduction of plasma LDL-cholesterol levels, the risk of cardiovascular disease, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Dietary fat deficiency is rare in healthy people. Some conditions can put someone at risk for fat deficiency, such as eating disorders, large bowel resection (colectomy), inflammatory bowel disease, cystic fibrosis, pancreatic insufficiency, and an extremely fat-restricted diet. That way, if you’re not getting enough fat, some biological processes in your body may not work as well.

That said, as many people villainize fat, they suddenly reduce consumption and, with the lack of this nutrient, the body begins to show some signs. It’s worth remembering that to help maintain good health, most of the fats you consume should be either monounsaturated or polyunsaturated.

Vitamin deficiencies. Your body needs fat to help it absorb fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A, D, E and K. Not getting enough of these essential nutrients can increase your risk of night blindness, infertility, gingivitis, dry hair, hair loss. of teeth, fragility, depression, muscle pain, dermatitis etc. Fat is an essential part of the structure of skin cells and helps the skin maintain its moisture barrier, so if you don’t get enough fat in your diet, it can affect your skin’s health and lead to dermatitis. This skin inflammation caused by a deficiency of dietary fat often presents as a dry, scaly rash.

Healing difficulty. Your body needs fat to produce many important molecules that control your body’s inflammatory response. Low dietary fat intake can interrupt this response and lead to a slow healing process. In addition, deficiencies of fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A and vitamin D can also cause wounds to heal more slowly than they should.

Loss of hair. Fatty molecules in your body called prostaglandins promote hair growth. Consuming too little essential fat can change hair texture, and research suggests it can also increase your risk of hair loss on the scalp or eyebrows.

Frequent illnesses. Severely restricting your fat intake can weaken your immune system and lead to more frequent illness. Your body needs dietary fat to produce various molecules that stimulate the activity of your immune cells. Essential fatty acids are also important for the growth of immune cells. In particular, your body needs alpha-linolenic acid from omega-3 fatty acid and linoleic acid from omega-6 fatty acid for this purpose.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the daily consumption of total fat in the diet should be less than 30% of the total energy value (TEV). Of this total, only 10% should correspond to saturated fat and 1% to trans fat. The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) recommends getting up to 35% of your calories from fat. That’s up to 97 grams of fat per day on a 2,500-calorie diet; up to 66 grams of fat per day on a 2,000-calorie diet; about 50 grams of fat a day on a 1,500-calorie diet. Opt for most of your fat intake from monounsaturated and polyunsaturated sources such as olives, olive oil, nuts, seeds, fish oil, avocados.

