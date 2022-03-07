PS Plus is 25% off for annual subscription

If you’ve recently purchased a PS4 or PS5, or have always had a PS4 and have never subscribed to PS Plus, then this is your chance to subscribe to a year of the service. Sony is offering the Playstation Plus annual plan to new subscribers for R$ 149.90!

The original value of the plan is R$ 199.90, so the discount on the plan is 25%! The promotion is valid only for new subscribers to the service, until March 14 at 3:59 am. Upon expiration, the annual PS Plus automatically renews for R$199.90 and possible applicable taxes, unless you cancel the auto-renewal.

PS Plus is Sony’s subscription service made for exclusive use on the manufacturer’s consoles. The service allows subscribers to play multiplayer games online, in addition, the service also delivers 2-3 games monthly to all subscribers for free.

This month PS Plus is giving away Ghostrunner (PS5), Team Sonic Racing (PS4), Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4). Additionally, multiplayer Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4/PS5) joined as a bonus this month.

