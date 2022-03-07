Putin accuses Ukraine of preventing humanitarian withdrawals from Mariupol – International

Putin accused Ukrainian government of blocking humanitarian corridor (photo: SERGEI GUNEYEV/AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian authorities of hampering humanitarian operations to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, a major port in southeastern Ukraine surrounded by Russian forces, during a telephone conversation on Sunday with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

During the conversation, Putin “draws attention to the fact that Ukraine continues to fail to respect the agreements reached on humanitarian issues” and added that “Ukrainian nationalists prevented the withdrawal” on Saturday from Mariupol and nearby Volnovakha, he said. the Kremlin.

On Saturday, Moscow and Kiev announced a ceasefire agreement and the creation of humanitarian corridors that would allow the evacuation of civilians from the two cities surrounded by Russian troops and their allies, but a few hours later they exchanged accusations of violating the pact.

A new attempt on Sunday to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, a city of 450,000, was also halted, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

Another major issue discussed by Macron and Putin, according to the Kremlin, was the international concern about the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, after the fighting in recent days near the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia plants, where a fire broke out.

Putin accused “radicalized Ukrainians” and “saboteurs” of provoking the incidents in Zaporizhzhia, adding that “attempts to blame Russia for this are part of a cynical propaganda campaign.”