Putin has terminal bowel cancer, says British newspaper

According to US sources, he may be attacking Ukraine to leave a legacy, as he knows he is dying.

According to intelligence reports from the Pentagon and Ukraine, cited by the Daily Star, Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, has terminal bowel cancer.

Assumptions about the president’s “swollen face” are that he is undergoing chemotherapy or steroid treatment.

As US sources say, Putin’s frown signals that he is in constant pain. According to them, this may have made him more aggressive, or he may be attacking Ukraine to leave a legacy, as he knows he is dying.

Analysts are studying the Russian president and believe he is seriously ill, said a former military intelligence official who now works at the Pentagon.

“In the past, we’ve seen him smile, but in 2022 there are few pictures of him looking happy,” the source said.

“His look suggests he’s in pain and our people suggest his angry look is likely the result of him living in agony. Our people believe he’s sick. And he is worried about Covid as he keeps his team at a distance,” he added.