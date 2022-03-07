Putin tells Macron he will achieve his goals ‘through negotiation or through war’ – News

Vladimir Putin told Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that he would achieve “his goals” in Ukraine “through negotiation or through war”. The statement was made during a telephone conversation that lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes between the Russian president and his French counterpart, the Paris government said.

Emmanuel Macron saw Putin “very determined to achieve his goals”, among them “what the Russian president calls the ‘denazification’ and neutralization of Ukraine”, as well as the recognition of sovereignty over Crimea and the independence of Russian-speaking territories.





In an interview published on the website of Le Monde on Sunday, General Thierry Burkhard, chief of staff of the French Army, admitted that he feared that, despite the difficulties encountered, Moscow’s “jumper roll” would be imposed on Ukraine in the coming weeks or months.

Today, Russia would have attacked Vinnytsia airport in central Ukraine, according to information released in a video by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky on social media. According to him, eight missiles were used during the attack.



Children are among the biggest victims of the war in Ukraine. See photos:







