Redeem Codes for today, March 7, 2022: How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of garena.com



Step 2: Players will need to login using their Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK IDs.

Step 3: Now, copy and paste the redemption codes into the text box

Step 4: Click on the confirmation button to continue.

Step 5: A dialog will appear on the screen for cross checking.



Step 6: Click ‘OK’ button to confirm.

Step 7: Once the codes are successfully redeemed, you can collect or receive your reward in the in-game mail section.

Note: Codes can take 24 hours to be credited, and players cannot use guest accounts to redeem Max Free Fire Codes.