Rockstar reveals beautiful images of the game

Rockstar has revealed more details of GTA V on PS5. With information about the available resolution modes and also about the transfer of characters, the publisher showed new images of Los Santos in the game’s port for the current console generation.

Released in 2013 on PS3, the title passed through PS4 and will make its PS5 debut on March 15th. The records published by the company show various parts of the city where the game is set, cars and of course Trevor, Franklin and Michael.

Check out the screenshots of GTA V on PS5 below:

Fans will have three display options in GTA V on PS5:

Loyalty Mode : 4K/30 FPS with ray tracing;

: 4K/30 FPS with ray tracing; Performance Mode : 4K/60 FPS with dynamic resolution;

: 4K/60 FPS with dynamic resolution; RT performance: 4K/60 FPS with dynamic resolution and ray tracing;

In addition to the above features for image quality, the port will have DualSense interaction, fast loading and 3D audio — on compatible devices — to provide greater immersion to players.

Get ready for the debut of GTA Online and GTA V on PS5 and transfer your saves

The debut of GTA V on PS5 hasn’t happened yet, but Rockstar is already laying the groundwork. It is already possible to transfer progress from story mode and GTA Online, however, you can only do it once. See how!