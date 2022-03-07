Russia classifies more than 40 countries as ‘hostile’; Brazil is out

This is one of the first Russian responses to the sanctions that were applied in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

O Kremlin released this Monday, 7, a list of countries that are considered hostile to Moscow, with which individuals and companies will be able to pay their debts in rubles. To do this, a Russian bank must be asked to create a special account in the name of the foreign creditor and send him a payment in Russian currency for the amount due, at the exchange rate of the day in question, as indicated by the Central Bank. This measure will apply to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month.

The list of countries includes all those who applied sanctions against the Russians in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine: Australia, Albania, Andorra, the United Kingdom, the 27 countries of European UnionIceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, United States, Taiwan, UkraineMontenegro, Switzerland and Japan. This is one of the first Russian responses to the sanctions that have been applied to the Russia.

The sanctions, which are increasing daily and receiving support from new countries, have caused a historic devaluation of the ruble, which since January has lost 45% of its value, and made it impossible for the Central Bank to be able to support the Russian currency. Brazil, despite having voted in favor of the resolution of the United Nations (UN)did not impose sanctions against Russia, except for the company Embraer, which will no longer provide maintenance services or parts to the Russians.