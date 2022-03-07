Russia promises ceasefire; Ukraine fears for Kiev

Russia says it will hold a ceasefire starting this morning (7) and that it will open humanitarian corridors in some Ukrainian cities, such as the capital Kiev. The Ukrainian government, however, fears that the action could be a strategy to concentrate forces and launch a new wave of attacks. Ukraine says it expects a battle for Kiev in the coming days. The mayor of a town close to the capital was killed while distributing humanitarian aid.

This Monday is the 12th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory. For today, the third round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in search of understanding is expected. The meeting is scheduled to start at 11:00 am Brasília time, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

In negotiations, Russia demands that Ukraine stop its military activities, amend its constitution to enshrine neutrality, recognize Crimea as Russian territory and classify the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories.

Stop fire

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had initiated a ceasefire starting at 10 am Moscow time (4 am ET) today to allow the evacuation of civilians to Belarus or Russia. Moscow said it will open humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy. For Ukraine, the Russian proposal is unacceptable, saying that Ukrainians should be able to stay in the country, leaving the areas most at risk.

Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, issued a statement today saying that “no permits have been issued to create a humanitarian corridor in the region”. “Once the decision is made to open the humanitarian corridors, we will inform the public about it.” Russia, meanwhile, says Ukraine is preventing the evacuation of civilians from combat areas.

The ceasefire proposal follows a request from French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, according to the ministry.

The creation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate residents and allow medicine and food to enter besieged cities had been agreed at a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian representatives on Thursday (3) in Belarus. The plan, however, did not work on Saturday and Sunday. Ukrainian authorities claimed that the Russians flouted the temporary ceasefire, while the Kremlin blamed Kiev for the operation’s failure.

People receive help for evacuation in the city of Irpin, in the Kiev region, capital of the country. Image: Ukraine Emergency Service

In Irpin, in the Kiev region, people are forced to cross the river under a bridge that collapsed after the attacks. In two hours, up to 2,000 people left the city, according to local media.

Located about 300 kilometers south of the capital, Pervomaisk also saw movement out of the city, which was aided by members of the Ukrainian police force.

7.mar.2022 – Police officers help Ukrainians in Pervomaisk, about 300 kilometers south of Kiev, who want to go to safer areas Image: National Police of Ukraine

fear for Kiev

Ukraine’s military said in a statement on Monday that the Russian military was preparing to invade Kiev. According to the statement, the Russian military would first try to take full control of the cities of Irpin and Bucha, which are close to Kiev.

Kremlin forces were “trying to gain a tactical advantage by reaching the eastern outskirts of Kiev, through the Brovarsky and Boryspil districts,” according to the Ukrainian bulletin.

Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said that “a large amount of Russian military equipment and soldiers are concentrated in the vicinity of Kiev”, quoted by the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper. “We assess that the battle for Kiev will be a key battle that will be fought in the coming days,” he said.

In a post on social media, “Valery zaluzhny, commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that “the enemy is demoralized and exhausted”. “The basis of our resistance is mainly the courage and craftsmanship of the Ukrainian soldier, who, despite a significant number of enemy advantages, selflessly stops the attack.

Vehicles help with the evacuation in the city of Irpin, which is in the Kiev region, the capital of Ukraine. Image: Ukraine Emergency Service

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the intensity of hostilities had temporarily decreased “due to the huge losses suffered by the enemy”. “However, the Russian occupiers are trying to concentrate forces and resources for a new wave of attacks,” he added, citing Kiev and Kharkiv as potential targets for the Russians.

“The capital is preparing to defend itself. I ask everyone to keep your composure. Be at home, or — when the alarm sounds — in shelters,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said today. “Kiev will stand! Will defend himself!”

From today, the capital will have musical fountains in Praça da Independência. “Every day, they will play the Ukrainian national anthem,” the Kiev mayor said in a statement.

Image: UOL Art

Bombing

Ukraine’s emergency service recorded this morning a bombing in Mykolaiv, about 480 kilometers south of Kiev, in the vicinity of Kherson and Odessa. A residential area was hit. It has not been reported at this time whether there were any injuries in the attack, which took place before the scheduled time for the ceasefire.

Residential area in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, hit by bombing Image: Reproduction/Ukrainian Emergency Service

dead mayor

On Monday, the administration of Hostomel, about 30 kilometers from Kiev, reported that the city’s mayor, Yuriy Ilyich Prylypko, was killed while distributing humanitarian aid. According to the statement, he and two other people were shot by Russians.

“He died for the community, he died for Hostomel, he died as a hero. Eternal memory and our gratitude”, says the statement from the city hall, published on social networks. “Given the situation, it’s not possible to invite to the funeral, just remember and pray.”

Mayor of Kiev, Klitschko mourned the death of his colleague. “He was with the community until his last breath. He took care of people.”

Hostomel Mayor Yuri Illich Prylypko was shot dead while distributing humanitarian aid Image: Reproduction/Facebook/hostomelrada.gov.ua

China wants to help

Friendship between China and Russia remains strong despite international condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday (7), before stressing that his country is willing to participate in a “mediation” of peace. “The friendship between the two peoples is solid as a rock and the cooperation projects between the parties are immense,” said Wang.

The minister added that China will send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and that the country is willing, “if necessary”, to “work with the international community in a mediation” to end the war.

“China and Russia, permanent members of the UN Security Council [Organização das Nações Unidas]are (…) very important strategic partners for each other”, he replied when asked about Beijing’s position regarding international sanctions against Moscow. Wang also considered that the two countries “contribute” to the peace and stability of the world.

Turkey will mediate meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that he will meet Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Sergei Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, respectively, at a trilateral meeting in Antalya, southern Turkey, on Thursday.

“Following our president’s initiative and our intense diplomatic efforts, the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers decided to meet with my participation” within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Cavusoglu explained on Twitter. Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the meeting on the Telegram message network.

Earlier today, the Russians boycotted a hearing at the International Court of Justice.

Men try to leave Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has reported cases of men who, hiding in cars or trains, tried to leave the country. Some pretended to be foreigners.

At the Hungarian border, guards found a man in the trunk of the car, which his wife was driving. In Chernivtsi, near Romania, a young man, about 25 years old, was found hiding in a car. He was arrested for trying to bribe the guards. On the border with Poland, there were also three attempts at bribery to leave Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict, men aged between 18 and 60 have been banned from leaving Ukraine.

More than 1.5 million people have left Ukrainian territory since the start of the conflict. Of that total, two-thirds — around 1 million — went to Poland.

(With Reuters, AFP and DW)