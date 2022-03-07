Russian agency posts video with ISS falling apart

A rather cryptic video posted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti showed the International Space Station (ISS) falling apart after the departure of Russian cosmonauts. The publication did not have much context, however, it was seen as a threat by the US press.

According to NASA Watch, a blog specializing in space news, the video clearly deals with a threat by the head of the Russian State Space Corporation (Roscosmos) to the ISS and the entire space cooperation between Russia and the United States that led to its construction and operation. from the outpost.

“Russian government-controlled RIA Novosti posted a video on Telegram, made by Roscosmos, where cosmonauts say goodbye to Mark Vande Hei on the ISS, depart and then the Russian segment separates from the rest of the ISS,” he tweeted. o Nasa Watch, using the tags Nasa and Ukraine.

Empty controversy?

Despite the video released by the Russian news agency and the repercussion within the specialized press in the United States, even with all the sanctions imposed on Russia, it seems that cooperation between Nasa and Roscosmos on the ISS, at least for now, must continue.

In response to a query from Olhar Digital, NASA public relations officer Joshua A. Finch stated that the agency continues to work in cooperation with Roscosmos and all other international partners that are part of the consortium, such as Canada, Japan and the European Union. .

Furthermore, the tradition is that geopolitical conflicts that occur here on Earth, in general, do not interfere with cooperative relationships in space. An example of this is the conflicts in Syria, which also put the United States and Russia on opposite sides of the world geopolitical scene.

“We’ve operated in this kind of situation before, and both sides have always worked very professionally and understand at our level the importance of this fantastic mission,” said NASA Associate Space Operations Administrator Kathy Lueders.

