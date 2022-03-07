Russian aircraft Il-96 receives special clearance to land in Washington amid blockade of Russian flights – Cavok Brasil

A special flight by a Russian Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft departed St Petersburg for Washington and received a special clearance amid a ban on Russian flights to the US.

The Russian Ilyushin Il-96 plane left Moscow en route to St. Petersburg on Friday night and then proceeded to land at Washington Dulles Airport to pick up 13 expelled Russian diplomats, according to the US State Department.

Ilyushin Il-96 after just landing and parking at Washington Dulles.

“The US government has approved a Russian government-chartered flight to facilitate the departure of Russian UN mission officials who have been expelled for abusing their residency privileges,” a State Department spokesperson said. “This special exception was made in accordance with federal regulations to ensure that Russian mission personnel and their families departed on the date we instructed.”

On February 28, the US mission to the United Nations announced that it was expelling the diplomats, accused of spying on the United States.

“We are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence agents from the Russian Mission who abused their residency privileges in the United States by engaging in espionage activities adverse to our national security,” the mission said at the time in a statement, noting that the move It had been in development for “several months”.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told reporters earlier this week that diplomats had to leave the US on Monday.

The same plane (registration RA-96019) was used to transport Russian officers from Moscow to Belarus in the first two rounds of peace talks with Ukraine.