Russian Army Takes Over Management of Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant; agency expresses concern | World

The United Nations agency that oversees nuclear activity said in a statement that the Ukrainian government had informed it that the direction of the nuclear power plant, located in southeastern Ukraine, was under the orders of Russian forces.
The administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was hit by a Russian attack in the city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022 — Photo: National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Reuters
Kiev also noted that the Russian military had cut off some mobile and internet networks and that telephone, e-mail and fax lines had stopped working.
According to the Ukrainian authorities, it was only possible to carry out communications by cell phone, but with low quality, the IAEA reported.
“I am very concerned about the events that I was informed of today,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
Location of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe — Photo: Arte/g1
“To be able to operate the plant in complete safety, management and employees must be authorized to carry out their vital work in stable conditions, without undue interference or external pressure,” he added.
In this regard, Grossi said he was “deeply concerned” by the “deterioration of the situation of vital communications between the regulatory authority and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”
Ukraine: Security cameras show flames at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Russian attack – Photo: Reuters
Furthermore, the IAEA indicated that the Ukrainian nuclear regulator reported that it was only able to communicate by email with personnel at Ukraine’s Chernobyl plant, which was taken over by Russian soldiers on February 24.
Apparently, employees can no longer rotate shifts, so Grossi insisted on the “importance that workers can rest to carry out their important tasks in complete safety.”
Ukraine has four active nuclear plants, which produce about half of the electricity consumed in the country, and several nuclear depots such as the one at Chernobyl.