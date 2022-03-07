Russian mortar kills fleeing Ukrainian family; siege closes on Kiev

posted on 03/06/2022 21:35 / updated on 03/06/2022 21:44



The featured image in this text is by Agence France-Presse reporter Daphne Rousseau, when authorities had already covered the bodies of the dead family – (credit: AFP)

The photographer Lynsey Addario, of the American newspaper The New York Times, caught, this Sunday (6/3), another tragic chapter of the war in Ukraine. A Russian mortar attack killed a family of Ukrainians trying to leave the city of Irpin, which is about 25 km from Kiev, the country’s capital.

Addario’s click came shortly after the mortars detonated, as Ukrainian soldiers tried to save the father of the family, who was lying unconscious on the ground. The mother, a teenager, and a little girl were already dead. On the street, the suitcases of the families were scattered around the place. Next to them, a green box held a small dog, which was barking.

Still on social media, Addario – who specializes in journalistic coverage of wars – described the moment: “Today, I witnessed Russian troops deliberately targeting civilians fleeing Irpin to save themselves. At least three members of a family of four were killed in front of me. ”.

So far, the photographer had not been able to obtain information about the father’s health status.

Attention! The image below is strong and involves graphic violence.

The photo is reproduced in Addario’s own tweet — with a link to The New York Times story. The featured image in this text is by reporter Daphne Rousseau, from Agence France-Pressewhen the authorities had already covered the bodies of the dead family.

WARNING: GRAIC IMAGES: Today I supported Russian troops deliberately targeting civilians fleeing for their lives from the village of Irpin. At least three members of a family of four were killed in front of me. @nytimes https://t.co/lR0a5FRpXX — lynsey addario (@lynseyaddario) March 6, 2022





Irpin is a strategic region for access to Kiev, and it is under constant bombardment.

The mortars landed near a bridge in the northern part of the city, where there is a crossing of civilians trying to leave the city, according to information from Addario. A video, also released by New York Times, shows the exact moment of the mortar explosion.

The image focuses on a Ukrainian soldier standing next to a fence — behind him, civilians cross the street. At the time of the explosion, a lot of smoke takes over the place.

The New York Times team witnessed the moment that civilians were fired in Irpin, just outside Kyiv. (This video contains scenes of graphic violence.) https://t.co/ukdsv7ZfFH pic.twitter.com/Sv6IyYBGcU — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 6, 2022

“Bodies Everywhere”



Further north, in Kiev, working-class neighborhoods near the capital, such as Bucha and Irpin, are already in the line of fire and the latest air strikes have convinced many residents that the time has come to flee. “They are bombing residential areas, schools, churches, buildings, everything,” lamented accountant Natalia Didenko.

In Bilohorodka, almost on the edge of the capital, Ukrainian troops placed explosives on the last remaining bridge to try to stop the Russian offensive.

“This is the last bridge, we will defend ourselves and we will not allow them to reach Kiev,” said a fighter who identified himself only as “Casper”.

In Chernihiv, a town close to the border with Belarus and Russia, dozens of civilians died.

“There were bodies everywhere. People were waiting to enter the pharmacy here and they are all dead,” he told AFP a man who asked to be identified only by his first name, Sergei, amid the blare of warning sirens.

correspondents of AFP observed scenes of devastation at the site, despite Moscow insisting it does not attack civilian areas.

Moscow put its losses at 498 Russian troops on Wednesday, compared with 2,870 on the Ukrainian side. Kiev said on Sunday it had killed 11,000 Russian soldiers, without disclosing its military losses. Numbers impossible to verify independently.

The UN, in turn, confirmed the deaths of 351 civilians and more than 700 wounded.

For the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, the forced exile of 1.5 million people from the country represented “the fastest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War”. More than a million people have crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland since the invasion began.