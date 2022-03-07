Russian oil smells like Ukrainian blood

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the oil sold by Russia smelled like the blood of Ukrainians killed in the war, which is now on its 11th day. The message was directed to the Shell company and to all those that had trade agreements with Russia.

Stop buying Russian oil. Not just Shell, but other companies. Some tough measures were imposed on Russia, but we know that [eles ainda conseguem] many profits, most of the oil business. But today Russian oil and gas smells like Ukrainian blood. Instead of donating money to us, stop buying Russian oil

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine

The speech of the chancellor of Ukraine said in an interview with CNN international is similar to that of yesterday (5), where he asked the countries of the international community for more sanctions against Russia. On the previous Saturday (26), Western countries announced the freeze of Russia’s international reserves.

As a way to isolate Russians, local banks are being disconnected from the Swift platform — a payment system between financial institutions in more than 200 countries, coordinated by the central banks of the ten largest economies in the world.

The sanction magnifies the crisis in the functioning of the Russian financial system, as it manages to delay the payment of commercial and financial transactions.

Kuleba also said that negotiations with Russia continued, but that the enemy country did not stop attacking Ukrainian territory and civilians.

Commenting on Russian accusations about Ukrainians being Nazis, the diplomat says that the classification is “absurd”, mainly because the president Volodymyr Zelensky has Jewish origin.

It doesn’t make any sense. It’s a false narrative of [Vladimir] Putin. We have been careful with negotiations with Russia, but there is no alternative to finding common ground through diplomacy at this point.

‘China is not interested in war’

In an interview with CNN International, Kuleba also stated that China is willing to contribute diplomatically to the fight against the Russian invasion. The chancellor said that he spoke personally with China’s foreign minister, and that the country has no interest in the war.

“I myself spoke with China’s foreign minister and he assured me that China is not interested in this war and is ready to make a contribution to ending it through diplomacy. So we appreciate this effort.”

The diplomat also stressed that it was Russian President Vladimir Putin who started the war and, for that reason, he would be responsible for stopping it.

“Ukraine will not make any concessions regarding questions of its territorial integrity,” he declared.