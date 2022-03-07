Russian protesters are immediately arrested as they chant anti-war chants
posted on 03/06/2022 14:57 / updated on 03/06/2022 15:00
(credit: Playback/Twitter)
Several protests mobilized the population of Russia this Sunday (6/3). According to reports, more than 200 people were detained in the cities of Novosibirsk and Ekaterinburg after demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Videos on social media show how quick police activity is to arrest protesters.
According to the NGO OVD-Info, which monitors these demonstrations, more than 10,000 people have been arrested in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
In a video that circulates on social media, it is possible to see that as soon as a man shouts “No to War”, several police officers quickly surround him to contain him.
See the moment:
Information also indicates that, despite the intimidation of the authorities and the threat of prison sentences, several protests, in a limited way, took place across Russia, taking place every day of the last week in several cities of the country.
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny — who is currently in prison — has called on Russians to take to the streets every day to sue for peace, despite pressure from the government.
Check out the conflict timeline:
See also several photos of protests around the world:
A protester holds a sign readong “Help Ukraine” during a demonstration in support of Ukraine and to protest against Russias invasion of the country, on the Plaza Catalunya square in Barcelona, on March 6, 2022. – The number of people fleeing Russias invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europes fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II, the United Nations said on March 6. UN officials said they expected the wave of refugees to intensify further as the Russian army pressed its offensive, particularly toward the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. LLUIS GENE / AFP
Protestors cry and hold hands on their chests as they chant during a demonstration in support of Ukraine and to protest against Russias invasion of the country, on the Plaza Catalunya square in Barcelona, on March 6, 2022. – The number of people fleeing Russias invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europes fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II, the United Nations said on March 6. UN officials said they expected the wave of refugees to intensify further as the Russian army pressed its offensive, particularly toward the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. LLUIS GENE / AFP
A demonstrator holds a banner with the face of Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russias military invasion of Ukraine at Place de la Republique in Paris on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) AFP
A placard that reads, Putin you are dead, is held up during a rally in support of Ukraine, ten days after Russia invaded its neighbour, in Nantes, western France on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) AFP
Protestors take part in a demonstration against Russias invasion of Ukraine, on March 4, 2022 at the Venceslas square in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) Caption Michal Cizek / AFP)
Protestors take part in a demonstration against Russias invasion of Ukraine, on March 4, 2022 at the Venceslas square in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) Caption AFP Michal Cizek / AFP)
A demonstrator holds a poster reading “Ban Russia from SWIFT” during a protest against Russias invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022 in front of the Russian embassy in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by HANS PUNZ / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT Caption AFP
Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration in support of Ukraine, in Rome on February 27, 2022. Italy said that, it would close its airspace to Russia flights, joining other European countries in ramping up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine ( Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) VINCENZO PINTO