Russian protesters are immediately arrested as they chant anti-war chants

posted on 03/06/2022 14:57 / updated on 03/06/2022 15:00



Several protests mobilized the population of Russia this Sunday (6/3). According to reports, more than 200 people were detained in the cities of Novosibirsk and Ekaterinburg after demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Videos on social media show how quick police activity is to arrest protesters.

According to the NGO OVD-Info, which monitors these demonstrations, more than 10,000 people have been arrested in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

In a video that circulates on social media, it is possible to see that as soon as a man shouts “No to War”, several police officers quickly surround him to contain him.

Information also indicates that, despite the intimidation of the authorities and the threat of prison sentences, several protests, in a limited way, took place across Russia, taking place every day of the last week in several cities of the country.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny — who is currently in prison — has called on Russians to take to the streets every day to sue for peace, despite pressure from the government.

With information from Agence France-Presse