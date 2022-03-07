Russian supermarkets limit food sales to avoid shortages | Economy

reproduction Russian supermarkets already limit food sales

Russian supermarket chains have started to restrict access to food amid fears of the emergence of an underground market of producers, after the country suffered reprisals by Western countries in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.

“The largest federal and regional supermarket chains have decided to minimize the risk of purchases by retailers of basic products,” the Russian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement released on Saturday. “In several regions (…) these products were bought suddenly and on a large scale, more than necessary for personal use and for resale purposes.

Russian retailers have restricted the purchase of “socially important” staples such as sugar, sunflower oil and buckwheat in several regions. The position of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was echoed by the Ministry of Agriculture, also issued in a statement.

The country’s biggest food sellers said they limited purchases to avoid shortages. X5 Retail Group NP said it has sufficient supplies, but is struggling to package and transport the products to meet population demand.

Inflation and the risk of shortages, great fears of the local population, are likely results of the economic sanctions against Russia, which are already causing a deep devaluation of the ruble and the exit from the market of several foreign suppliers.