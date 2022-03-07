Samsung is hacked and has data on Galaxy stolen | Cell phone

Samsung revealed that it had suffered a hacker attack on the company’s internal system. The suspicions of invasion began at the beginning of March and were confirmed this Monday (7), through an official note released on the brand’s channels. According to the company, the attack should not affect the personal data of customers.

The security breach of the South Korean giant’s data comes shortly after the invasion of Nvidia’s system, which also had information stolen by malicious hackers. The statement issued by Samsung did not name the group behind the action. Despite this, rumors indicate that those responsible may be from the group known as Lapsus$ — the same one that stole data from the video card manufacturer in February.

One of the points that supports the version that it was really Lapsus$ that carried out the attack is the file released by them on a Telegram channel. In it, there are several screenshots, totaling between 190 and 200 GB of information about a confidential Samsung source code.

The file released by the group contains data from the company’s security systems and one of the items that appears in the images concerns the algorithms for biometric authentication on the brand’s phones. Other source code mentions settings of the bootloader that paves the way for controlling the operating system.

Even with the leak of the file by the aforementioned messenger, Samsung has not confirmed that the action came from the group, nor has it gone into details about what exactly was collected. The statement only revealed that “according to initial analysis, the breach involves some source code related to the operation of Galaxy devices.”

Despite declaring concern about the leaked data, Samsung said that the action does not generate any impact on business, nor on customers. “According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code related to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees,” the statement reads.

Still in the publication, the manufacturer reinforced that it is already working on measures to prevent other incidents of this type.

