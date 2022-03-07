Sanctions on Russia will give China an even bigger role in the world economy

The opposition wants President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to make a mistake in the election year by taking sides in this war in Eastern Europe. Of course he won’t, precisely because the opposition wants it. Bolsonaro passed through São José dos Campos this weekend and said that Brazil will not dive into an adventure and that Brazil wants peace. The adventure, in this case, would be to take sides in the war.

In addition to doing what is necessary, which is to evacuate Brazilians, including their pets, provide help and join a task force for peace, Brazil is taking some measures that are an economic result of the sanctions against Russia. These measures are not just against Russia, but against all who cooperate with her.

Foreign investment

Minister Paulo Guedes, who had been gestating this idea for some time, is going to trigger, this week, the Income Tax exemption for foreign investments in national papers of the national private company. Foreign investment grew a lot this year, probably because of the conflict between the two countries in Eastern Europe. And now Brazil is taking tax measures to encourage this.

sanctions on russia

Sanctions hit both sides: credit cards that fail to operate in a huge market like Russia, buyers of Russian products, sellers of products for Russia, banks operating in Russia. Everyone will be harmed. It’s like that in the economy. On the one hand, supply, on the other, demand. On the one hand, the buyer, on the other, the seller.

The sanction also carries a hypocrisy: it does not apply to Russian gas, which heats Europe. Banks that operate with Russian gas have no problem paying for, receiving and sending gas. The other means of payment – ​​like Swift, for example – block Russia.

What will Russia do? Will use Chinese payment methods. And that will be a “push” in the Chinese economy. China will gain an even bigger role in the world economy because of Western sanctions. The Brazilian who is going to buy in Russia, for example, will have to do it via China, using Chinese means of payment. That’s not a good thing.

Arthur do Val

It was a fiasco that this state deputy from São Paulo, Arthur do Val (Podemos), who had 478 thousand votes and was the second in voting in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp). How can such an immature fool? There is no adjective for this kind of mentality of people, of men, who have never heard of chivalry or good manners. Never, he’s on another level.

Bolsonaro called him “disgusting”. Minister Damares Alves, in turn, called him a “kid”, and said that the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH) will mobilize all legal means for him to have his mandate revoked. Arthur, who wanted to be governor supported by Sergio Moro (Podemos), has already given up his candidacy for the government of the State of São Paulo. Moro, on the 18th, was furious with the polls because he didn’t have his “mommy, I told you” name.

MDB

Speaking of elections, the MDB, which is a large party and the most traditional of the parties, has announced that it will not join a federation. The party’s president, Baleia Rossi, said that he will insist on the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet and that he will talk with União Brasil – ex-DEM and ex-PSL – and with PSDB, which is lost after the damage that Doria did to the broken. In the exchange of this month of March, the PSB will be reduced by half.