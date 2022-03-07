Senate consultancy points to ‘unconstitutionality’ and ‘health risks’ in the pesticide project | Politics

What can change if the project is approved?

The proposal was approved in February by the Chamber of Deputies on an urgent basis, and is awaiting analysis by the senators. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that the bill will follow the “normal procedure” – that is, without the same urgency as the Chamber – and will be discussed in committee before being voted on in plenary.

Presented in 2002, the proposal is criticized by environmentalists, who call the text “Poison Bill”, for considering that the measures can bring risks to health and the environment.

Understand the pesticide bill

The ruralist caucus, on the other hand, argues that the changes will “modernize” the sector and provide “more transparency” in the approval of substances.

Among the main measures, the text repeals the 1989 pesticide law, starts to call substances “pesticides and environmental control products” and changes the procedure for the registration of pesticides in the country.

Currently, this function falls to three bodies: the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama).

4 points about the Agrochemicals Bill

Under the proposal, the power to regulate the registration of pesticides will be restricted to the Ministry of Agriculture. For the Senate consultancy, the measure represents a “withdrawal of prerogatives” from Anvisa – which assesses the impact on human health – and from Ibama, which assesses the risks to the environment.

The information note was prepared at the request of Senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA). The document serves to support the decision of parliamentarians.

The function of the note is to provide subsidies for the evaluation of the bill, without guiding the vote of each senator.

Throughout the opinion, the document also brings positions from Fiocruz, the Anvisa Servers Association and Ibama on the subject. See below for other points addressed in the document.

Senate consultants pointed to a “concern” about the consequences of the project in urban or industrial environments. Currently, the pesticides used in these places must comply with the pesticide law. But the project foresees that they will respond to the law that determines the rules of sanitary surveillance on medicines, drugs and pharmaceutical ingredients.

“The use of pesticides in urban environments, labeled as urban herbicides, chemical weeding, agro-industrial defoliant, has increased, which poses risks to human health and the environment and must be treated with the same rigor. Fiocruz positions itself in the sense of the need for the regulatory system to move forward, investigating the potential damage from the exposure of the same active ingredient through different sources of exposure and its possible aggregate effects on human health”, states the Senate opinion.

Analysts also question part of the project that allows the reassessment of products with previously vetoed substances and deals with the possible authorization of use from a scale of risks caused by the substances. The text defines what would be an “unacceptable” risk, considered unsatisfactory because it remains unsafe for humans or the environment. According to the consultancy, this possibility of risk reclassification can trivialize safety criteria.

“With the criteria established by the proposal, the expression ‘risk’ can be trivialized, which, in practice, has the potential to allow the legalization of the use of pesticides in Brazil with significant danger to human health”, they assess.

The consultants add that there is already a law that determines the hypotheses for the prohibition of pesticides and that the project starts to consider the “unacceptable risks” for human beings and the environment, which can lead to harmful effects because there is no definition need safety limits.”

‘Industry’ of temporary records

In addition to taking away from Anvisa and Ibama the prerogative of granting the registration of pesticides, the project opens a gap for the granting of a temporary registration granted exclusively by the Ministry of Agriculture. A period of 30 days is established for this authorization.

The text defines that new and generic products are also subject to temporary registration that are registered in at least three member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It is also necessary for these countries to adopt the International Code of Conduct on the Distribution and Use of Pesticides from FAO, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

“The grant of RT [registro temporário] or AT [autorização temporária] it would depend on the inexistence of a conclusive statement by the entities responsible for Agriculture, Environment and Health within the established deadlines. In practice, you can create the industry of temporary records”, assess the consultants.

The document also points to the reduction of the possibility for states and the Federal District to establish restrictions on the distribution, commercialization and use of pesticides.

The text inserts into the law that federated entities may legislate on the subject as long as they are “scientifically grounded” – a rule that is not currently provided for.

“Such a measure, in addition to being considered unconstitutional as it enters the legislative competence of states and municipalities, goes against the grain of local need, where more restrictive measures than those established by federal legislation are often adopted, in order to guarantee the protection of both the human health, as well as the environment”, evaluate the consultants.

They add that the measure, while reducing the prerogatives of the states and the Federal District, centralizes decision-making power in the federal government.

There are also questions about the part of the project that foresees that pesticides destined exclusively for export will be exempted from registration, being replaced by a communication of production for export.

In this case, production will be exempt from submitting agronomic, toxicological and environmental studies.

For the consultants, the measure disregards, for example, the risks of said production for the health of the people who participate in it, even if the product is not produced in Brazilian territory.

“In terms of environmental risks, it is important to point out the possibility of accidents and leaks that can cause damage to the region where the production, storage and distribution units are located, with toxicological and ecotoxicological repercussions and socio-environmental threats”, concludes the statement. technical note.