Soldiers marry in Kiev with mayor present

Lesya and Valeriy got married this Sunday at one of Kiev’s checkpoints – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

In the midst of the war, Ukrainian soldiers celebrated a wedding on Sunday (6), at a barrier located in the capital of the country, Kiev.

Lesya and Valeriy are soldiers from the city’s defense battalion, surrounded in the distance by Russian troops. They already lived together, but decided to make the union official.

The wedding took place in the middle of the war zone, near one of the checkpoints set up at the entrances to Kiev. The couple celebrated the union with their military attire, but there was no shortage of veil, bouquet and even a toast.

One of the witnesses was the mayor of Kiev, Vitaliy Klitschko, who attended the wedding and greeted the newlyweds.

“Life goes on! And let’s protect the life of Kiev, our state!” said Vitaliy Klitschko, who shared a video of the celebration on his Twitter.

“I would also like to inform you that 457 babies were born in maternity hospitals in the capital in the last 10 days: 237 of them are boys and 220 are girls. We are defending the capital, our families, our children!”, amended Klitschko. With information from the G1 portal.