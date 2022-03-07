Spices can improve blood pressure, libido and immune system

Spices in cooking are more than flavors to be added to food. They can have a direct influence on the health of the body and help to remedy various health problems. If well managed, they are capable of offering a number of incredible benefits to the body.

See too: Follow these tips to take vitamins and not throw money in the trash

In particular, spices like garlic, onion, ginger, turmeric, cumin and pepper are powerful and full of beneficial characteristics. In fact, several other foods also have great characteristics, but the ones mentioned here are very common and should be part of the daily diet.

Advantages and benefits of eating spices frequently

Turmeric (turmeric)

Turmeric, or turmeric, is known for its liver protective action. In the presence of fatty and heavy diets, the liver ends up being overloaded. Therefore, it is important to consume foods that help promote organ health.

Onion

Onion is a natural anti-inflammatory, in addition to having diuretic, bactericidal properties and helps to strengthen the immune system. In addition, onion also works well as an antioxidant capable of delaying aging.

Red pepper and chili

Here we highlight bell peppers or common red peppers, such as the girl’s finger, but practically all of them offer the same gains. Peppers have capsaicin, which is responsible for burning, but also has a thermogenic effect. In this way, they are foods that help speed up metabolism and promote weight loss.

Garlic

Garlic is one of the most amazing spices you can have at home. It has antifungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. However, to have access to the full power of garlic, the ideal is to consume it raw. Simply chop into small pieces to add to already prepared foods.

Lower leg

Cinnamon is an excellent substance for those who suffer from diabetes or hyperglycemia. It has actions that help reduce blood sugar levels.

Ginger

Ginger acts on several health fronts, as it is a natural anti-inflammatory, strengthens immunity, works as a thermogenic and still has an aphrodisiac action.