Stocks fall sharply and Brent surpasses US$ 125 with US and Europe considering banning Russian oil: today’s market highlights

US futures and European stocks traded sharply lower on Monday morning, following news that the US and European allies are considering a ban on Russian oil imports. This led to another bullish session for the commodity.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the US and its allies are considering banning Russian imports of oil and natural gas in response to the country’s attack on Ukraine.

President Nancy Pelosi also said in a letter to fellow Democrats that the US House of Representatives is “exploring strong legislation” to ban the import of Russian oil – a move that would “further isolate Russia from the global economy”.

The move could pose a risk of stagflation – a period of sluggish economic growth and high unemployment, along with high inflation – for the global economy.

Oil prices hit their highest level since 2008 in response to the news, before trimming gains slightly. Brent crude is up more than 8%, while WTI is up 7.5%.

Russia has continued to intensify its attack on neighboring Ukraine in recent days, with forces trying to advance and isolate the capital Kiev and other major cities while facing fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Western powers have already imposed a set of punitive economic sanctions in an attempt to insulate Russia from the global economy, but the Kremlin continued its invasion and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NATO to implement a no-fly zone in Ukraine, not yet available. .

Russia and Ukraine are due to hold a third round of talks on Monday, but with no hope of a ceasefire, after Putin failed to abide by the latest agreement to open humanitarian corridors and allow civilians out of combat zones.

Here, the strong advance of oil may strengthen the government’s plans to launch a fuel subsidy program, valid for three to six months. Two bills that seek alternatives to reduce the prices of gasoline and diesel at pumps are scheduled to be voted on on Wednesday (9) by the Federal Senate.

After a slowdown due to Carnival, the balance sheet crop is resumed in full force this week, with emphasis on results from Embraer, Gol, CSN, among others.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures fell on Monday morning, as the price of US oil momentarily jumped to its highest level since 2008, amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -1.69%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -1.76%

Nasdaq Futures (USA), -1.75%

Asia

Asian markets closed on heavy losses echoing higher oil prices, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continuing to weigh on investor sentiment across the world.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong led losses regionally, dropping more than 4% at one point before seeing a slight rebound.

On the economic agenda, China’s exports rose 16.3% year-on-year in dollar-denominated terms in the January-February period, official data released on Monday showed. That was above analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 15% increase.

China also announced on Saturday a gross domestic product growth target of around 5.5% for 2022.

Shanghai SE (China), -2.17%

Nikkei (Japan), -2.94%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -3.87%

Kospi (South Korea), -2.29%

Europe

European markets operate in a sharp decline after news that the US and European allies are considering a ban on Russian oil imports, posing a risk of global “stagflation”.

FTSE 100 (UK), -2.33%

DAX (Germany), -4.62%

CAC 40 (France), -3.57%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -5.70%

commodities

The price of US crude briefly hit $130 a barrel, the highest in 13 years in a possible Western ban on Russian oil.

The US and its allies are considering banning Russian imports of oil and natural gas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

WTI Oil, +8.57%, at $124.25 a barrel

Brent crude, up 8.08% at $127.65 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 7.08% to 870.00 yuan, equivalent to US$137.68

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.80% to $38,101.82 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The second week of March begins with investors aware of the same tensions that marked the beginning of the month. The indicator agenda picks up pace amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, which has impacted, above all, the prices of raw materials and companies related to commodities.

Here, in the midst of this scenario, the economic indicators for 2022 are starting to come out. On Wednesday (9), at 9 am, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) releases the industrial production for the last month of January. The Refinitiv market consensus points to a 1.8% retraction compared to December and a 6.1% drop compared to January 2021.

On Tuesday (8) there is the release of data on production and sales of vehicles by Anfavea, the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

Regarding fuel prices, two bills that seek alternatives to reduce the prices of gasoline and diesel at pumps are scheduled to be voted on on Wednesday (9) by the Federal Senate.

The week ends with the release of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for February. The Refinitiv consensus points to a monthly advance of 0.96%, which would raise the 12-month IPCA to 10.50%.

Brazil

8:25 am: Central Bank releases Focus Bulletin, with analysts’ expectations on indicators such as inflation, interest rates and GDP

10am: February Composite PMI

10am: March Service Sector PMI

USA

5pm: January Consumer Credit

3. Government evaluates measures to contain high fuel prices

The government of President Bolsonaro is determined to avoid further increases in gasoline and diesel in the country, due to fears about the electoral consequences of the inflationary effect of the increase in fuel prices for Bolsonaro, a candidate for reelection.

Alternatives range from a change in the ICMS collection calculation through a bill; the creation of a fund (with dividends from Petrobras and pre-salt revenues belonging to the Union) and changes in fuel pricing by the state company.

Lira extends remote voting system

Even with the reduction in the number of cases of covid-19 and the relaxation of social isolation measures, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), last Saturday extended the operation of the remote voting system indefinitely. .

Veto to micro-enterprise Refis can be voted on next week

Congress may analyze on the 16th President Bolsonaro’s veto of the complementary bill that creates a tax debt refinancing program for micro and small companies called the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program in the Scope of Simples Nacional (Relp), also called “Refis”, according to a report by the newspaper Valor.

The debts total R$ 20 billion and the date of the vote is still under negotiation. It will happen next week if the proposals aimed at containing the high fuel prices are voted on this week.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (6), Brazil recorded 219 deaths and 15,810 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm. The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 430, down 48% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 40,161, which represents a drop of 60% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 155,757,233 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 72.5% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 173,038,399 people, which represents 80.55% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 66,074,186 people, or 30.76% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Let’s go (VAMO3)

Vamos (VAMO3) signed a contract to acquire a 70% stake in Truckvan Indústria.

The agreement provides for an investment of R$30 million, to be made on the closing date, and a secondary acquisition of R$54 million, partly in cash and partly in installments, which will result in an indirect stake of 70% in VAMOS, through at Vamos Seminovos, at Truckvan. With that, the valuation of 100% of Truckvan corresponds to R$ 90 million.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

The government nominated Rodolfo Landim, current president of Flamengo, to preside over Petrobras’ Board of Directors. The announcement was made this Saturday (5) evening, through a material fact sent by the state-owned company to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

“Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras informs that it has received an official letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy with eight nominations for the Board of Directors and four nominations for the Company’s Fiscal Council, and an official letter from the National Treasury Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy with two nominations for the Company’s Fiscal Council, for deliberation at the Annual General Meeting of April 13, 2022”, informed the state-owned company.

Petrobras also informed that it signed a contract with CNOOC Petroleum Brasil for the assignment of a 5% interest in the Production Sharing Contract for the Excess Volume of the Assignment of Rights, for the Búzios field, in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin.

The amount involved in the negotiation regarding the participation of the Brazilian oil company is R$ 2.12 billion. The value was calculated based on the date of September 1 of last year, with the exchange rate at R$ 5.07 per US$ 1.

After approval by the competent bodies, the Brazilian oil company will hold an 85% interest in the field, while CNOOC Petroleum Brasil will hold 10%. The other partner is CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás, which has 5%.

BRF (BRFS3)

BRF (BRFS3) reported that it was not officially notified of the suspension of exports, by China, of chicken meat from its unit located in Lucas do Rio Verde (MT).

In a relevant fact, the company said that it learned of the information through the website of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) and says that it will take appropriate measures and work to reverse the situation, noting that it has strict security processes. of food and quality controls.

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6)

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) informed that it will allocate R$ 6.5 billion to its subsidiary Eletronuclear to be used to acquire nuclear fuel for the Angra 1 and Angra 2 nuclear plants. Brazil (INB).

(With Estadão Conteúdo and Agência Brasil)

