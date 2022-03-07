Street Fighter 6: five things that can’t be missed in the new game | Fighting games

Street Fighter 6 was one of the big surprises at Capcom Pro Tour 2021: Season Final, a tournament that took place in the early hours of February 21st. The sequel to the popular fighting franchise received only an ad teaser , but it was enough to ignite fan expectations. However, despite the lack of information, considering the trajectory of Street Fighter 5, it is already possible to imagine possible steps for the future of the series. With that in mind, the TechTudo listed, in the following lines, five things that cannot be missing in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 was announced with Ryu and Luke in the first teaser

It is essential that Street Fighter 6 also be released on Xbox, dispensing with the exclusivity on PlayStation and PC of its predecessor. When Street Fighter 5 was announced in 2014, this was one of the first confirmed information, as the game even had funding from Sony. With that in mind, the fact that Street Fighter 6 still doesn’t have revealed platforms could be a good sign for owners of a Microsoft console.

Popular characters like Juri, Akuma, G and Sakura also have chances to enter Street Fighter 6

Return of beloved characters

Although Street Fighter 5 closed its roster with 45 playable fighters, some absences were felt by the community. Therefore, it is to be expected that beloved figures such as Makoto, Dudley, Fei Long, Guy and C. Viper will be present in the new game. It is worth remembering that Capcom promoted a popularity poll in 2017 that served as the basis for selecting some fighters for future games in the franchise. It would not be surprising if the results were reused.

There’s also a good chance that Street Fighter 5 newcomers like Laura, G, Menat and Ed will return in the new game. An indication for this is the fact that Luke, an unreleased fighter who arrived last season, is already confirmed with a prominent role in the new title of the series.

Luke made his debut in Street Fighter 5 and is already confirmed in the sequel to the series

Street Fighter 5 isn’t particularly known for having a good online mode. Even the flaws in this aspect of the game have even made its community work on parallel solutions. Therefore, it is to be expected that the development team has understood how to apply the so-called rollback netcode effectively, as well as the importance of using technology to provide a quality online experience.

It is also critical that Street Fighter 6 maintains multiplayer cross-play, one of the greatest successes of its predecessor. The technology, which allows matches between different platforms, is indispensable to unify the player base and allow everyone to have fun.

Street Fighter 6 brings more realistic visuals and remains without a release date

It is true that a good online ecosystem is primarily responsible for the survival of a fighting game, but Street Fighter 6 cannot make the mistake of its predecessor and leave casual gamers aside. Therefore, the game must guarantee access to modalities such as Arcade and History from its launch. In addition, it is essential to highlight content that can only be found in offline modes, such as exclusive bosses, well-designed and animated endings, among other possibilities.

According to Capcom, Street Fighter 6 aims to take the fighting game genre to a new level in eSports. The issue is that this can become a problem if the game is restricted to a very specific niche within fighting games. It’s important for the company to also look at work like NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11, which brings robust single-player content to fans, to balance the scales.

Capcom promises more Street Fighter 6 news for mid-2022

Free access to new characters

The formula of seasons of content via DLC is already well established in the industry and will hardly be practiced in fighting games. However, Street Fighter 5 nailed it by also allowing free access to characters using a currency called Fight Money. In summary, in the game it is also possible to acquire new fighters, scenarios and cosmetic items for amounts of currency, without the need to purchase DLCs. This possibility would also be very welcome in Street Fighter 6.

This format, it is worth noting, reminds a lot of a game free-to-play and signals that Capcom would be studying to go beyond its comfort zone. A good reason to go with the idea is the Project L releasea fighting game from Riot Games that should hit the market in 2023. If it follows the trend of competitive games from the League of Legends and Valorant company, Project L should also be free and promises to shake up the gaming scene a lot. fighting games with a more accessible proposal.