Study explains why Alzheimer’s is more commonly diagnosed in women | Health

Alzheimer's: Researchers discover why women are more at risk of suffering from the disease

Although it is known that women are more at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, the causes that lead to this phenomenon were until then unknown to science. But a study published in the scientific journal Nature this week found an answer to the question.

Researchers at the Emory University School of Medicine, the Mount Sinai School of Medicine — both in the United States — and the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that the increase in follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) acts directly on neurons, stimulating an area linked to development. of neurodegenerative diseases.

According to the American Alzheimer’s Association, about two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases in the United States are in the female population, especially after menopause.

To find out what leads to this predominance, the researchers relied on results from previous studies that link the formation of plaques of two proteins in the brain, beta-amyloid and tau, to the stimulation of a neuronal pathway called C/EBPβ/AEP. , which, in turn, drives the emergence of neurodegenerative diseases.

“Based on this theory, our team looked for female hormones that are drastically altered during menopause and tested which one selectively activates the pathway,” explained a professor at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in a statement. Keqiang Ye, one of the study’s authors.

In a series of experiments involving mice, those responsible for the discovery observed that the elevation of FSH, a hormone that acts in the menstrual cycle and in the maturation of eggs in women, accelerated the formation of beta-amyloid and tau plaques in the brain. Although it is also produced by the male body, FSH is found in greater amounts in the female population, and its values ​​increase during menopause.

“We are excited and cautiously optimistic that the FSH molecule may play an important role in Alzheimer’s disease. Based on this finding, we have developed and hope to soon test a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks FSH and could have huge public health implications.” , said Professor of Medicine and Pharmacological Sciences at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and study author Mone Zaidi in a statement.

Experiment alleviated signs of the disease

The study had two fronts, one with male mice and the other with female mice. In the male population, doses of FSH were injected, which resulted in increased signs linked to the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease.

In female mice, the researchers removed the animals’ ovaries and administered a treatment with anti-FSH antibodies to block the hormone’s production. In addition, they knocked out the FSH receptor from neurons to prevent it from binding to brain cells. In all these methods, Alzheimer’s pathology and cognitive dysfunction were alleviated.

This is not the first study to link the action of a hormone to the development of the disease. In a study published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia, involving data from almost 160,000 people, researchers at the University of Western Australia identified that low levels of testosterone in older men are related to an increase in Alzheimer’s cases. The cause for this link, however, has yet to be discovered.

Today, in Brazil, the Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association (ABRAz) estimates that there are 1.5 million people living with the disease. An epidemiological study by researchers from the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and the University of Queensland, Australia, published in the Brazilian Journal of Epidemiology in 2021, showed that, by 2050, Alzheimer’s cases can quadruple in the Brazilian population if health measures are not adopted.

In addition, last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert in which it stated that the world is failing to fight dementia – which has Alzheimer’s disease as one of the main causes – and highlighted that the diagnosis can reach 139 million people in 2050.