the citizens digging trenches to fight Russians in Kiev’s forests

With each passing day, tensions mount in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Checkpoints, barricades and roadblocks appear on imposing streets in the center of the Ukrainian capital and on nearby highways. Thorny traps against tanks were installed in strategic locations.

The troops are more attentive and inspect all the cars. Some still smile and say “welcome”, but many seem distracted, already focused on the battle to come.

It looks like Ukrainian forces in the capital are positioned and ready to fight. This ancient city, with its elegant facades and church vaults, is now at war.

The Russian advance is clearly not going as planned for President Vladimir Putin. In the second week, his troops and tanks were still out of the Ukrainian capital, but perhaps not for long. The Ukrainian forces we spoke to on Thursday (3/3) expect the Russians to reach Kiev in a few days.

That’s why, in the middle of the forest on the outskirts of the city, members of Ukraine’s territorial defense units are digging trenches.

“Welcome to our party,” said the soldier who brought us in, after a bumpy ride in the back of a military truck full of boxes of ammunition.

The scene presents certain reminiscences of the Second World War. There are no heavy machines, just a shovel or saw in each hand. Blocking the way of Russian forces is an urgent thing to do. We were unable to identify the location. A man wields a chainsaw, fighting a pine tree that insists on staying there.

Mykhaylo disappears into the forest. This 25-year-old computer programmer stands proud and fully camouflaged. He joined one of the territorial defense units earlier this year and has only had a few days of training, but insists he is combat ready.

“I’m not afraid,” he said firmly. “We are prepared and we have a lot of strong people there. It is quite possible that the Russians will not even come here. I have a lot of confidence in our armed forces. If the Russians get this far, we will drive them out.”

Nearby, other soldiers (some veterans, some younger volunteers) are on a crash course in battlefield first aid. They are learning how to apply a tourniquet to other people’s limbs or to themselves while lying on the floor. The aim is to avoid disastrous blood loss, which is one of the main causes of death in wars.

“They need to know how they can save themselves and their friends,” says Olga, her long brown hair covered by her black wool cap. “We don’t have time to show everything, so we’re showing the most important.”

She’s not a paramedic herself – she works in supply buying – but she’s passing on what she knows. As we spoke, she was distracted by the unexpected sound of a gunshot.

She hopes that today’s lesson can soon be put into practice if and when Russian forces invade the city. “Unfortunately, I think it’s only a few days away and we’re scared. But it’s our city, it’s our country, and we need to fight.”

Since the invasion began, many Ukrainians have lined up in freezing temperatures to voluntarily enlist in territorial defense units in Kiev. In one of the rows, we meet Denys, who is a lawyer and anti-corruption activist, under a fine snow. He is 36 years old

“I’m getting ready to fight with my friends for my homeland,” he said. “Now, we are warriors and we will defend the country from the aggressor against the occupation. We will fight to the last drop of blood.”

Like many others here, he believes there is much more at stake than Ukraine’s future. “We will fight to the end and we will win,” he says. “We have no choice as this is the fight for democracy, for freedom, for human rights. We will fight for Ukraine, for Europe and for the world.”

There was camaraderie in the queue, with people offering hot tea in bottles and coffee with banana milk. It is very difficult to get fresh milk.

A stout 28-year-old man named Pavlo said that if he doesn’t get a gun (they are in short supply), he would “kill the invaders with his bare hands”. Eight days ago, he was a store manager.

“This is my city,” he says. “I know every street, stone, tree and building. I will defend this city. My family is here. I know where they are hiding. The only option is to win.”

For other people in the city, there is still a sense of deep shock that Moscow has invaded Ukrainian soil and tried to take the capital.

“You don’t expect that from a neighbor,” says Lilya Romanova, a 39-year-old sales director and mother of two young daughters. We met her at her neighborhood bomb shelter.

“We never imagined that we would have to explain to our children what war is,” she said, “and Russia is the aggressor. We used to teach children to speak Russian, but not anymore. Now, there is only the Ukrainian language.” . Even my grandmother is learning, at 90 years old.”

The typical sound of the city is now a surreal mix of silence and sirens, interspersed with the thud of explosions, especially at night. There are starting to be more checkpoints than coffee shops. “Looks [o jogo eletrônico de tiro] ‘Call of Duty – Ukraine”, according to our young translator.

Kiev looks like a battlefield waiting for the enemy.

